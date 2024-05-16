7 Upcoming Kia Cars In 2024-25 In India – 3 ICE & 4 EVs

Here we have explained about the 3 upcoming ICE vehicles and 4 electric cars from Kia in 2024-25 and beyond in India

Kia India is preparing for a big product assault over the next few years and the upcoming range will include new IC-engined and electric vehicles too. Here we have brought you a comprehensive look into all the possible launches:

1. Kia EV9:

Kia is expected to launch the EV9 flagship electric SUV in late 2024 or early 2025 and it will be fully imported. In the foreign markets, the seven-seater comes with a claimed driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle. It is available in both single- and dual-motor configurations abroad and we do not know which will make its way to India yet. Sticking by the latest Opposites United design philosophy with upright proportions and tall pillars, the Kia EV9 sits on the E-GMP skateboard platform and is packed with features inside the cabin.

2. Kia Syros & Syros EV:

The production version of the Kia Clavis might adopt the name Syros and has been spotted undergoing testing in India. Scheduled for a global unveiling later this year, it is set to hit multiple markets including India by early 2025. It will offer a more spacious interior and a larger boot capacity compared to the Sonet. After introducing the Clavis ICE, Kia plans to launch its electric counterpart in the same CY to rival the Tata Punch EV.

3. Kia Carens Facelift & Carens EV:

By the second half of 2025, the South Korean automaker could unveil an electrified MPV derived from the Carens platform. This forthcoming e-MPV might share several components and crucial features with the electric version of the Clavis. In Korea, the facelifted ICE Carens was spotted recently suggesting that its launch could also be on the cards for 2025.

4. Kia EV6 Facelift:

Recently, Kia revealed the updated EV6 in its home market featuring a revised exterior with a new front fascia, redesigned wheels and a revamped interior. Additionally, Kia has introduced a larger 84 kWh battery too. The revised EV6 is anticipated to make its way to India sometime next year as the crossover is already popular here.

5. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The fourth generation Kia Carnival will debut in India in the coming months and it will be a radical departure compared to the previous model which was on sale till last year. Besides an assortment of updates over the old Carnival, it will likely continue to feature the 2.2L diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed AT.