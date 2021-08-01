7 Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rivals (Midsize SUVs) In India

The midsize SUV segment in India is expected to see the entry of plenty of new models, and here’s our list of seven upcoming ones in our market

In the Indian market, SUVs have been steadily gaining popularity among buyers for the past few years. As customer demands keep increasing, carmakers in India have been shifting focus heavily towards SUVs nowadays. We’ve seen a lot of action in the compact and midsize SUV space, and a lot more will happen in the latter segment soon.

Some of these are expected to launch very soon, while a few others are slated to arrive in a year or two. Here, we have listed the top seven upcoming midsize SUVs in India.

1. MG Astor

MG Motor India is planning to launch the petrol-powered version of the ZS EV in the Indian market soon, under the name ‘Astor’. This upcoming SUV has been spied multiple times now, and launch is expected to happen before the end of this year. The Astor is essentially the ZS facelift that was unveiled last year, and thus it will feature aesthetic differences with the India-spec ZS EV. The powertrain details are under wraps at the moment.

2. Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen is all set to launch the Taigun in India, expectedly towards the end of August. Select dealerships across India have already started accepting bookings for the upcoming VW SUV, and series production is slated to begin on August 18, 2021. The Taigun is based on the same platform as the Skoda Kushaq, and will come with the same powertrain options as well – a 1.0L TSI petrol (115 PS/178 Nm) and a 1.5L TSI petrol (150 PS/250 Nm).

3. Honda Elevate

Honda recently showcased the N7X concept SUV internationally, which is the spiritual successor to the BR-V. The production version of the N7X is expected to make its official global debut in the coming days. This upcoming SUV is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well, likely sometime during the next year, as Honda India’s current portfolio is a little thin on SUVs. The manufacturer has trademarked the ‘Elevate’ name in India, which will likely be used for the N7X.

4. Next-Gen Renault Duster

Renault India will be discontinuing the ageing Duster in our market in the coming months. Following that, the manufacturer will finally launch the next-generation version of the SUV in India. The next-gen Duster will feature changes to the design, and will likely be based on an updated platform as well. Powertrain options are expected to be the same as the current model – a 1.5L NA petrol (105 PS/142 Nm) and a 1.3L turbo-petrol (156 PS/245 Nm).

5. Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra & Mahindra has confirmed that the current XUV500 will be discontinued after the arrival of the XUV700. However, the XUV500 name will return to our market a few years later, likely in a new 5-seater avatar. Currently, Mahindra doesn’t have any contender in the midsize 5-seater SUV market, so the next-gen XUV500 will definitely be a welcome addition to the range.

6. Upcoming Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are currently working on a new midsize SUV for the Indian market. As per speculations, this new model will be based on the DNGA platform, which also underpins the Toyota Raize. This upcoming SUV will be sold in India under both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota brands, likely with a few styling changes. The vehicle is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) with a mild hybrid system. A diesel engine option might be offered as well, as Maruti is currently working on one.

7. Upcoming Citroen midsize SUV

Citroen entered the Indian market earlier this year with the C5 Aircross SUV. The manufacturer is now planning to expand its range here, and the upcoming models in the pipeline include a compact SUV, a midsize SUV, and a sedan. The upcoming midsize Citroen SUV, codenamed CC24, is scheduled to enter production around June 2022, and it will feature heavy localisation to keep costs low.