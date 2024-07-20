7 Upcoming Hyundai Cars You Should Wait For – All Key Info

Hyundai India is set to expand its lineup with several new models. Here’s an overview of what to expect

As India’s second most popular manufacturer, second only to Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai has several forthcoming new model launches under its belt. Upcoming releases include the facelifted Alcazar, Creta EV, new generation Venue, Ioniq 6, Inster EV, a new compact SUV, and the next-generation Grand i10 Nios.

1. Hyundai Alcazar facelift

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is set to launch later this year, likely around the festive season. It will incorporate some design elements from the refreshed Creta but will feature unique attributes to distinguish it as a more premium offering. The facelift may include advanced technologies like Level 2 ADAS, an enhanced infotainment system, superior interior materials, and improved connectivity options. However, the powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged.

2. Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai plans to unveil the electric version of the Creta by the end of this year or early 2025. The Creta EV is expected to come with an LG Chem battery pack and an electric motor likely sourced from the base-spec Kona Electric, offering a driving range of over 450 km on a single charge. It will compete with the Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX, and Mahindra XUV400.

3. Hyundai New Gen Venue

The second generation of the Hyundai Venue is expected to be revealed in 2025. Unlike the current facelift, it will be a complete redesign and will be manufactured at Hyundai’s Talegaon plant, acquired from GM. Current gen Venue is one of the top-selling compact SUVs for Hyundai and the New Venue is set to offer more features and a fresh new design,

4. Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6, showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, is expected to launch by April 2025 with an expected starting price of Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). It will feature a 77.4kWh battery pack with a single motor in a two-wheel-drive configuration, offering 228PS and 350Nm, and a WLTP-claimed range of over 610 km. Features include a 12.3-inch dual-integrated screen setup, connected car tech, a Bose sound system, ambient lighting, V2L (vehicle to load), a heads-up display, and a wireless phone charger.

5. Hyundai Inster EV

The Hyundai Inster EV, recently unveiled in the global market, is expected to launch in India by late 2026. It will be manufactured at Hyundai’s Sriperumbudur plant with localized batteries from Exide. The Inster EV will come with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 49 kWh, paired with a single electric motor producing 95 BHP / 147 Nm and 113 BHP / 147 Nm, respectively, offering a maximum range of 355 km on a single charge. It will compete with the Punch.ev and Citroen eC3 in India.

6. New Compact SUV

The Hyundai Bayon, one of Hyundai’s smallest European cars, is planned to be introduced in India between 2026-2027. This compact crossover will compete directly with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The India-spec Bayon will be under 4 meters in length, based on the new i20 platform, and will be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine.

7. New Gen i10 Nios

The next-generation Grand i10 Nios, internally known as the Ai4, is set to arrive by late 2027. The current second-generation model was launched in 2019 and updated with a facelift in 2023. Until the new-generation hatchback arrives, the Grand i10 Nios will receive a series of small updates to remain competitive.