7 Upcoming Hyundai Cars In India – Creta Facelift To Ioniq 5

Here, we have listed the top seven forthcoming cars by Hyundai, expected to launch between next year and 2024

Hyundai is the second-largest carmaker in India in terms of sales volume. The South Korean car giant has gained a lot of popularity in our market with its versatile, competitively-priced vehicles in a variety of segments. However, the brand isn’t just content with that, and it is planning to add a few models to its lineup in the coming times as well as replace a few existing ones.

Hyundai has a lot of new vehicles in the pipeline for the Indian car market, including both brand-new ones and updated versions of existing ones, the top seven of which are listed below.

1. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai has been road testing the Creta facelift on foreign roads, and the new model is expected to debut globally sometime during the next year. The new model will likely go on sale in a few international markets first, like South Korea, China, Indonesia, and will make its way to India a few months after that.

The upcoming Creta facelift will have a completely new front fascia, inspired by the new-gen Tucson, and we expect a few changes to the tail section as well. There might be a few updates to the interior too, along with added equipment. The mechanical aspects, including the engine/transmission option, will likely remain unchanged.

2. Hyundai compact MPV

The South Korean car giant is working on a new entry-level MPV. Likely to be called Stargazer, this upcoming MPV has been spotted testing a few times in South Korea and Indonesia. It will share its underpinnings with the Kia KY, which has been spied in India a few times and is expected to launch early next year.

Hyundai’s upcoming MPV is expected to be available with 1.5L petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel engine options. There will also be manual and automatic gearbox choices, and like all other Hyundai vehicles, plenty of features and equipment will be available here.

3. New-gen Hyundai Verna

Hyundai introduced the current-gen Verna back in 2017, and last year, it was given a mid-life facelift. However, the competition is quite stiff these days, especially since the arrival of the new-gen Honda City, and it is expected to grow stronger, with the arrival of upcoming Skoda Rapid and VW Vento replacements.

We expect Hyundai to introduce the next-generation Verna around late 2022 or early 2023. It will likely have slightly larger dimensions and better equipment than the existing model, but the powertrain options are expected to remain the same as the current iteration.

4. New-gen Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra underwent a generation change last year in international markets. However, the India-spec version continues to be the older-gen model, which was first introduced in 2015 and received a mid-life facelift in 2019. However, with the arrival of the new Skoda Octavia earlier this year, the competition has become tougher now, and the new-gen model is likely to launch next year.

The new-generation Elantra has a much more controversial but sporty design compared to the current iteration, which looks rather plain and simple. The current engine & transmission options will likely continue unchanged on the upcoming new-gen model.

5. Hyundai Kona facelift

Hyundai currently has just one electric vehicle on sale in India – Kona EV. It was first launched internationally back in 2018, and in 2019, it made its way to our market. Last year, the facelifted version of the electric SUV was unveiled globally, and it is expected to go on sale in India next year.

Hyundai Kona is available in two variants – Standard and Lite – powered by a 64 kWh and a 39.2 kWh battery pack, respectively. In the Indian market, only the Lite version (with the smaller battery) is available, and we expect the same to continue when the facelifted version arrives.

6. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai unveiled the Ioniq 5 earlier this year, as the first model to be underpinned by the manufacturer’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This electric crossover has a minimalistic yet futuristic design, with plenty of interesting and premium features on offer.

In North America, the Ioniq 5 is available with a 77.4 kWh battery pack, while in other markets, it can be had with 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh battery options. As for the Indian market, the manufacturer had showcased the vehicle just a few months earlier, and we expect Hyundai to announce a launch window soon.

7. Hyundai small electric car

Hyundai is also currently developing a brand-new EV for India. This upcoming model will be a mass-market EV, likely to be the most affordable electric car when it launches, expectedly by 2024. The manufacturer is planning to heavily localise the vehicle, to keep costs down.

Not many details about this upcoming Hyundai EV are available at the moment, but it will likely have a small battery pack with enough driving range for daily urban commutes only. Considering the popularity of SUVs and crossovers in our market, this upcoming electric vehicle will likely be a micro or compact crossover.