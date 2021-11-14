7 Upcoming Hyundai Cars In India [CONFIRMED LIST]

Here, we have listed the top seven upcoming Hyundai cars in the Indian market, consisting of SUVs, MPVs, and EVs

Hyundai Motor India is planning to introduce a slew of new vehicles in the Indian market, in order to strengthen its position here and expand its audience base. These upcoming models include a new MPV and a few SUVs, along with some electric vehicles, all of which are slated to arrive within the next few years.

Listed below are the top seven forthcoming Hyundai vehicles that are set to launch in the Indian car market in the coming years.

1. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai has officially debuted the facelifted Hyundai Creta in Indonesia, at the GIIAS 2021 show. The SUV features a Tucson-inspired front fascia, with a wide grille that incorporates the LED DRLs. The front bumper houses the main headlamps and gets bold silver highlights to enhance its look.

The interior design of the vehicle remains unchanged, but the instrument cluster has been upgraded to a 10.25-inch fully digital unit (same as the Alcazar). We expect the facelifted Hyundai Creta to launch in India in the second half of the next year.

2. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai is also working on a midlife facelift for the Venue, and test models have already been spotted in South Korea. The updated model will feature minor changes in exterior and interior design, and it would likely get some additional features over the current version.

The powertrain options will likely remain unchanged over the present iteration. We expect the Venue facelift to debut globally around the middle of next year, and it will likely arrive in India towards the end of 2022.

3. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Last year, Hyundai debuted the facelifted Kona EV, but the updated SUV is yet to make its way to India. The new model features changes to the design, like an updated headlamp setup, new bumpers, restyled taillights, etc., along with better features.

Just like the pre-facelift version, the Kona EV is available internationally with two battery options – 64 kWh and 39.2 kWh. However, in the Indian market, Hyundai only offers the smaller battery pack. We expect the facelifted version to get the same electric powertrain as the current India-spec Kona EV when it launches, likely in 2022.

4. New-gen Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson underwent a generation change internationally last year, featuring major changes to the design, platform, equipment, and powertrains. In the Indian market, the previous-gen model continues to be on sale, but likely not for long!

The new-generation Tucson was recently spotted road testing in India. The updated SUV will likely go on sale here some time during the next year. We expect Hyundai to offer hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain options on the SUV, thus promoting electrification.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 had its global debut earlier this year, as the first production model to be based on the E-GMP platform. The vehicle is available with two battery options internationally – 72.6 kWh and 58 kWh – both available in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

The Ioniq 5 is also set to arrive in the Indian market via the CBU import route, likely in late-2022 or early-2023. We’re not sure which variants will make their way to our shores, but the price tag will be sky-high regardless.

6. New MPV

Hyundai has had presence in various segments of the Indian car market, but it has never had an MPV in its lineup here. That will change soon, likely some time in 2022. The brand has been working on a new MPV, rumoured to be named ‘Stargazer’, which has been spied road testing on international roads multiple times.

This Hyundai MPV will share its architecture with Kia’s upcoming MPV (expected to be named Carens) that is set to launch early next year in India. It will likely be offered with two engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) – with both manual and automatic transmission options available.

7. New low-cost EV

Hyundai is currently developing a low-cost electric vehicle for the Indian market, which is expected to arrive by 2024. The manufacturer had previously stated that EVs would be necessary for success in the coming times, as evident by the push for electrification all over the globe.

Hyundai hasn’t confirmed any details regarding its new affordable EV, but speculations suggest that it could be an electric hatchback or a micro-crossover, with a small battery and motor combo to keep the costs down. The driving range and performance won’t be the best, but would be enough for an urban commuter.