7 Upcoming Hybrids Cars From Maruti Suzuki & Toyota In India

Being the frontrunners in the hybrid PV sales, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are expected to bring in a host of new hybrids in the coming years

The auto industry is gradually shifting towards electrification with hybrid vehicles emerging as a practical intermediate solution in the transition. Leading the charge are Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, both placing strong emphasis on the development of hybrid powertrains alongside their electric vehicle offerings.

Here, we have brought you the rundown of the possible upcoming hybridised vehicles from these brands:

1&2. 7-Seater Grand Vitara & Hyryder:

The 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are slated for launch in the first half of next year. These upcoming iterations will boast more substantial design updates compared to their five-seater variants, offering a fresh aesthetic appeal. Designed for larger families, they will provide additional space and practicality.

These three-row versions will directly compete with established rivals like the Tata Safari, the recently facelifted Hyundai Alcazar, the MG Hector Plus, the seven-seater Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV700, among others.

3&4. Toyota Fortuner MHEV & Hilux MHEV:

Toyota has been steadily growing its mild-hybrid portfolio, recently unveiling the Fortuner MHEV and Hilux MHEV in several foreign markets. Both vehicles feature a 2.8L diesel engine paired with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, designed to enhance overall performance, improve fuel economy and reduce emissions. The next-gen Fortuner is also said to be under development, featuring next-gen turbo petrol engine.

5,6 & 7. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift, New Baleno & A Compact MPV:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is set to receive a mid-cycle refresh next year, following its strong market performance since launch. The upcoming update is expected to introduce exterior tweaks and subtle interior enhancements. A key highlight of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift could be the inclusion of a locally produced strong hybrid system, mated to the 1.2L Z-series petrol engine, which debuted with the new Swift. It is expected to achieve fuel efficiency figures surpassing 35 kmpl. In addition to the Fronx, this hybrid powertrain is likely to feature in the next-generation Baleno, slated for a 2026 release and a forthcoming compact MPV.