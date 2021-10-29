7 Upcoming Hatchbacks Launching In India – New Celerio To Tiago CNG

SUVs have gained immense popularity in the last few years, but hatchbacks are still the heart and soul of the Indian market, and hence, manufacturers continue to work on introducing new hatchbacks

Almost all manufacturers are currently focusing on introducing new SUVs, since high-riding vehicles are the hottest trend globally. However, the Indian market continues to give the same level of importance, if not more, to hatchbacks. Hatchbacks are not only affordable, but also compact in size, and hence the ease of drivability in city conditions is unmatched.

A range of new hatchbacks will be launched in India soon, and here, we have put together a list of the top seven of those.

1. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Celerio was originally launched in 2014, and now, the manufacturer is planning to finally give it a generation change. The next-gen Celerio is slated to go on sale in India around the third week of November. As per speculations, it will be available with two engine options – a 1.0L petrol unit (67 PS) and a 1.2L petrol unit (83 PS).

2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

Maruti is also planning to launch a facelifted version of the Baleno in India soon, likely around early-2022. The updated model will feature a few exterior changes, like a restyled front grille, new bumpers, and redesigned LED taillights. The interior will also see a few major changes, like a restyled dashboard and a new floating-type infotainment touchscreen. The powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged over the current version.

3. Citroen C3

Described as a “hatchback with a twist” by the manufacturer, the Citroen C3 is expected to launch in India in the first half of 2022. However, its closest rivals in our market will be sub-4-metre SUVs, like Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, etc. The C3 is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, likely with a flex-fuel (ethanol blend) option. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be offered on it.

4. Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Maruti is planning to expand its CNG-powered passenger car range in India, and Swift CNG is expected to be the next in line (along with Dzire CNG). As per leaked documents, Swift CNG will be powered by a 1.2L engine, which develops 83 PS when running on petrol and 72 PS when running on CNG. The CNG variants will only be available with a 5-speed manual transmission option, like other CNG cars in Maruti’s range.

5. Tata Tiago CNG

Tata Motors has been working CNG powertrains for its vehicles for quite a long time now. Tiago CNG is expected to go on sale in India before the end of this year, and it will likely be followed by Tigor CNG. The CNG powertrain will comprise the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the standard Tiago, but with a factory-fitted CNG kit. We expect only a 5-speed manual transmission option to be available on Tiago CNG, with the AMT option limited to just the petrol variants.

6. MINI Electric

MINI India recently released a teaser for the MINI Electric, and the new EV is expected to launch here very soon. The electric hatchback is powered by a 32.6 kWh Lithium-ion battery, paired with a 135 kW electric motor. It is capable of delivering around 230 km of driving range (WLTP cycle) on a single charge, and a 50 kW DC fast charger takes just 36 minutes to fully charge the battery. Charging via a regular house outlet takes much longer though, around 12 hours.

7. Mercedes AMG A45 S

Unveiled at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Mercedes AMG A45 S will be available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in our country, which belts out 421 PS and 500 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The power will be transmitted to all four wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The AMG A45 S will be the most powerful hatchback in India upon launch.