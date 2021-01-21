7 Upcoming Ford & Mahindra Cars In India This Year

Mahindra and Ford are developing a host of cars for the Indian market together, including a C-segment SUV, a Hyundai Creta-rivaling mid-size SUV etc

Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford Motor Company signed an agreement in 2017 to explore possible cooperation on products, technology as well as distribution. Two years later, the two brands formed a joint venture, with the JV set to develop, market and distribute Ford-branded vehicles in the Indian market.

Ford and Mahindra will be sharing a range of new and upcoming products, with the help of rebadging and certain tweaks. However, some cars will be unique to each of the two brands. That being said, we have put together a list of 7 upcoming Ford and Mahindra cars in India, take a look –

1. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio has been one of the best-selling Mahindra cars in India since its launch back in 2002, and its immense success is probably the reason that Mahindra never bothered to introduce a generational update for the SUV. However, a new-gen model is finally in the works, and is expected to be launched by mid-2021.

The new-gen Scorpio will be featuring an updated design, as well as a completely redesigned cabin, along with the addition of a range of new features. Powering the 2021 Scorpio will likely be 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel powertrains, which will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions.

2. New-gen Mahindra XUV500

With the rising competition in the mid-size SUV segment, the XUV500 has started to feel dated, and its sales numbers have gone down over the past few months. However, it is no secret that Mahindra is extensively working on the new-gen model of the XUV500 since over a year, and the updated car is all set to be launched early next year.

The new-gen XUV500 has already been spied on test a host of times, revealing a large floating touchscreen infotainment screen, connected to a digital MID, a flat-bottom steering wheel, improved seat cushioning and flush-type door handles. Mahindra is also expected to introduce level 1 autonomous technology with the second-gen XUV500, which will make it the most affordable car in India to be offered with this tech.

3. Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Since its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo as a concept, the XUV300 Electric is one of the most highly-anticipated Mahindra cars in the Indian market. The car is expected to be launched in the country by late-2021, and will directly put up against the current most affordable fully-electric SUV, the Tata Nexon EV.

That being said, the XUV300 EV is expected have a total range of around 350 km on a single full charge. In addition, it will likely feature some distinctive design elements like blue inserts here and there, over the regular XUV300 to set the two apart from each other.

4. Ford C-SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra acquired a 51 per cent stake in Ford’s Indian subsidiary, and the two brands went on to form a joint venture under which they are co-developing new SUVs, specifically for the domestic market. The first outcome of this JV will be a new Ford C-SUV which is expected to debut mid next year.

Internally codenamed CX757, the Ford C-SUV will be sharing its powertrains and underpinnings with the next-generation XUV500. The upcoming Ford SUV will be designed by Pininfarina, the Italian car design firm. The car’s front-end was also recently revealed in a spy shot that emerged on Instagram.

5. Ford mid-size SUV

The second product to be born out of the Mahindra-Ford joint venture will be a Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rivaling mid-size SUV, codenamed BX745. The mid-size SUV segment is currently being dominated by the Koreans, however, it seems like Ford wants a piece of the pie too.

The Ford mid-size SUV will likely be offered with Mahindra’s 1.5-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre mHawk turbo-diesel engines. The car will help narrow down the gap between the EcoSport and the upcoming C-SUV in Ford’s Indian portfolio.

6. Next-gen Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport is still in its first-gen guise here in India, even after around 8 years of being on sale. The EcoSport officially laid the foundation stone for the sub-4m SUV segment, however, the said space now has around 8 offerings from different manufacturers, and is one of the most competitive segments in the Indian market.

Hence, a generational update for the sub-compact SUV has been planned, which will be plonked with the same 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi turbo-petrol engine which will soon debut on the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz. This engine will produce 130 PS of maximum power, along with 230 Nm peak torque.