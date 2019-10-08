7 Upcoming EVs In India – Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Wagon R And More

The electric vehicle market is set to witness many budget launches in the coming times from Maruti Suzuki to Nissan

Currently, the Indian car market has only four fully-electric vehicles on offer; Mahindra e-Verito, Mahindra e2o, Tata Tigor EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. Out of the four, only the Kona Electric makes sense as it offers the highest range of up to 452 km in a single charge, among the others.

Range and price have continued to be the two of the most important aspects that need a lot of work in the Indian EV industry. The Kona Electric has exceeded Hyundai’s expectations, with the EV already being sold out for 2019. However, at a price tag of Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom), Kona EV ends up being just a dream for the majority.

Here are the seven upcoming EVs in India –

1. Nissan Leaf EV

Let’s start with one of the most popular EVs in the world, the Nissan Leaf. The all-electric hatch has an EPA (different from Indian ARAI standards of testing) official range of 243 km, which is nowhere near the claimed range of the Kona EV.

However, it must be taken into consideration that the Leaf is a smaller car, and Nissan might as well go on to offer a bigger battery for the Indian market. Yes, the Leaf will make its way to India soon. According to Mr. Peyman Kargar, Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co, Leaf is a product they are looking to bring to India soon.

2. MG ZS EV

MG Motors is all set to launch the electric version of the ZS SUV soon, and will also be bringing it to the Indian market. The ZS EV looks similar to its non-EV counterpart sold in foreign markets, and the best part about it is the front-grille. With a naked eye, it looks like any other grille on a regular car.

However, take a closer look and you’ll find a small panel that flips up to reveal the charging port. The ZS EV will have a 44.5 kWh battery, which is smaller than Kona’s 64 kWh unit. However, the ZS EV will also likely be more affordable than Hyundai’s Kona EV.

3. Tata Nexon EV

The safest car made in India is set to get an electric makeover in January next year. The Nexon will be the first car to be using Tata’s Ziptron Technology.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President of Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said in a press release that a range of about 300 km will be on offer with the Nexon EV, set to be launched in India in Q1 2020. A competitive price tag of around Rs 15 lakh – Rs 17 lakh will be kept in order to make it a viable option in the Indian market.

4. Tata Altroz EV

Another EV offering by the Indian carmaker will be in the form of the upcoming Altroz. The premium hatchback offering’s launch has been delayed to early 2020, but do note that it will be introduced with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines for now. An electric version of the hatch has been spied on various occasions, however, Tata has confirmed that the Altroz EV is set to be launched later, in 2021.

5. Mahindra XUV300 EV

A test mule of Mahindra’s XUV300 EV was spied on the Indian roads earlier this year, fully covered in camouflage. Internally codenamed S210, the XUV300 EV will be offered with two different options of battery packs, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra confirmed. Reports suggest that a range of around 300 km will be on offer with the bigger battery, along with a motor producing 130 hp of peak power.

6. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki is readying its first electric vehicle for a 2020 launch in India. The Japanese carmaker first introduced the EV at 2018 MOVE Global Mobility Summit in Delhi and has been spied testing in Delhi regularly. The Wagon R EV will be priced well under Rs 10 lakh, and will likely have a range of about 200 km on a full charge.

7. Renault Kwid EV

An electric version of the recently facelifted entry-segment car, Kwid is also on the cards. The French carmaker already offers an electric version of the Kwid in China, which is called the City K-ZE.

It comes equipped with a 26.8 kWh battery, with a 240 km range on a full charge. However, don’t get your hopes up as the Kwid EV is expected to be launched in India in 2022.