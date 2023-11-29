7 Upcoming Coupes You Should Know About – Tata To Mahindra

Here we have explained about the upcoming coupe SUVs and fastback-styled sedans in India as the segment will see plenty of action in the coming years

The Indian market will witness the arrival of new coupe SUVs and fastback-styled sedans in India as the segment will see plenty of action in the coming years. Here we have explained about them:

1. Tata Curvv EV & ICE:

The Tata Curvv concept will give rise to a production model in H1 2024 and it will be an EV with a claimed range of over 550 km. It will be followed by the launch of the IC-engined Curvv, which is expected to feature a 1.5L turbo petrol engine. The equipment list will have a lot in common with the recently facelifted Harrier and Safari.

2. Mahindra XUV.e9 & BE.05:

Mahindra will introduce the XUV.e9 and BE.05 next year and both will have a coupe-like stance just like the Curvv duo. The former will go on sale in April 2025 and it will be underpinned by the INGLO platform. It will be positioned above the XUV.e8 and it could use an 80 kWh battery pack with a possible range of up to 450 km on a single charge. The BE.05 is also scheduled to launch in 2025.

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched early next year. The compact SUV coupe will derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 6:

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year and it will likely be considered for India in the near future. One of the highlighting factors of the Ioniq 6 electric sedan is its alluring design language – a perfect blend of past and present. The four-door e-sedan boasts up to 614 km driving range, a streamliner design and a roomy cocoon-like interior, and is based on the E-GMP platform.

5. Citroen C3X:

Internally codenamed CC22, the Citroen C3X will become the third offering based on the heavily localised CMP platform upon its arrival next year in India. It has a fastback styling with a sloping roofline and a large boot with high ground clearance to create a new crossover sedan segment and will be slotted above the recently launched C3 Aircross midsize SUV.

It will take on midsize sedans like Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia. It will be powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 110 hp. A six-speed MT and an AT are expected to be available.