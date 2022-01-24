7 Upcoming CNG Cars In India – Maruti Brezza To Tata Punch

Check out our list of the top seven upcoming CNG-powered cars that are speculated to launch in the Indian market in 2022

Due to the rising prices of petrol and diesel, car buyers are now opting for CNG-powered cars. Not only are CNG vehicles cheaper to run, but they also generate lesser tailpipe emissions, which makes them a relatively eco-friendly option! There are plenty of CNG cars to choose from in the Indian market right now, and plenty more are expected to launch soon.

Here, we have listed the top seven vehicles that are expected to get CNG variants this year, i.e., in 2022.

1. Maruti Brezza CNG

Maruti Vitara Brezza is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market, and it is speculated to get a CNG-powertrain option soon. The SUV is set to undergo a generation change before that, likely in a few months. The Brezza CNG is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre engine, which means that even when running on CNG, there will be a decent amount of power on offer.

2. Maruti Swift CNG/Dzire CNG

Maruti Suzuki will also introduce the CNG-powered versions of the Swift and Dzire in the Indian market soon. Both these vehicles have been spied a few times during testing, and their launch is expected to happen in the coming months. Both of them will be powered by a 1.2-litre engine, tuned for good power and great efficiency.

3. Maruti Baleno CNG

Maruti Baleno is also expected to get a CNG powertrain option soon, likely after the hatchback undergoes a facelift. Regular readers would know that the upcoming Baleno facelift is slated to launch in the coming months. The Baleno CNG will likely get the same 1.2-litre bi-fuel powertrain that the manufacturer is developing for Swift CNG and Dzire CNG.

4. Hyundai Venue CNG

Hyundai is planning to add more CNG cars to its range in India soon. As per speculations, the Venue is likely to get a CNG powertrain option. Hyundai Venue CNG will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine, the same as Aura CNG and Grand i10 Nios CNG.

5. Toyota Innova Crysta CNG

Toyota has been road-testing the Innova CNG for a few years, and with the popularity of CNG cars at an all-time high, now would be a good time to launch it! The Innova CNG will likely be powered by a 2.7-litre bi-fuel engine, which means that the power output would be impressive even when running on natural gas.

6. Tata Punch CNG

Tata Punch is expected to get additional engine choices soon, including a CNG option as well. This will likely be the same powertrain as the Tigor i-CNG and Tiago i-CNG – a 1.2-litre bi-fuel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Tata’s micro-SUV is already a popular car in the country, and with cheaper running costs, it will surely attract even more buyers.

7. Tata Altroz CNG

Tata Motors will also likely add a CNG powertrain option on Altroz, which would make it even more appealing to people who want a premium hatchback with brilliant features, class-leading safety, and low running costs. It would be powered by the same 1.2L engine as its recently-launched i-CNG siblings.