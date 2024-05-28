7 Upcoming Cars Worth Waiting For In 2024-25 In India

Here we have explained about the 7 upcoming cars that are worth waiting for in 2024-25 in the Indian market

Several brands including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata, Kia, and Skoda are gearing up to introduce new models in the remaining months of 2024 or in 2025. Here we have explained about the seven highly anticipated ones:

1. New Kia Carnival:

In the coming months, Kia will bring in the fourth generation Carnival with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior compared to the old model. The cabin will be equipped with more upscale features and technologies but the familiar 2.2L diesel engine delivering 200 PS and 440 Nm will likely be retained.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The production of Maruti Suzuki’s first electric car, the eVX, will commence in early 2025. It will be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, capable of a driving range of around 550 km as in the concept. It will spawn a Toyota sibling as well and will be based on the derivative of Toyota’s 27PL platform.

3. Mahindra Thar 5 Door:

In August, Mahindra will introduce the five-door version of the Thar, which could be named the Thar Armada. It will have larger proportions than the existing three-door and the interior will be more premium with the inclusion of new features such as a larger touchscreen and a digital cluster. It will be powered by a 1.5L diesel, a 2.0L petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine.

4. New Skoda Kodiaq:

Expected to launch later this year, the second generation Skoda Kodiaq is based on the new version of the MQB Evo platform and it boasts bigger dimensions as well over the outgoing model. It gets sharper looks and a more feature-laden interior while the existing 2.0L turbo petrol engine producing 190 PS and 320 Nm may stay put, paired with a seven-speed DSG, transferring power to all four wheels.

5. Kia Syros:

To likely make its global debut before end-2024, the Kia Syros will be a compact SUV positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s lineup. It could share engine options with the Sonet at least initially as hybrid option is also being explored. It will also give rise to an all-electric version in 2025 in India. The Syros will be more practical and roomier than the Sonet with its design inspired by the Soul and other Kia SUVs sold globally.

6. Tata Curvv:

The Curvv will be introduced in its electric avatar first in H2 2024 and it will be followed by the launch of the ICE version, powered by a 1.2L petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine. The Curvv EV will have a range of well over 500 km on a single charge and it will feature a distinctive SUV coupe appeal.

7. Mahindra BE.05:

The Mahindra BE.05 will harbinger a new line of electric SUVs for the brand and it has already been spotted testing multiple times. It will boast a futuristic cabin and will be underpinned by a dedicated skateboard architecture. Expect the claimed range to be well over 450 km.