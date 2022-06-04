7 Upcoming Cars In 2023 Auto Expo- Creta Facelift To Thar 5-Door

Check out our list of the top seven upcoming cars, which will make their debut in the Indian market at the 2023 Auto Expo

Due to the pandemic, the 2022 Auto Expo had to be cancelled, which left automobile enthusiasts all over the country disappointed. The Auto Expo prior to that, back in 2020, did not have a lot of automobile brands, which was also quite sad. Thankfully, the event is now scheduled for 2023, and we expect a lot of excitement from it.

Here, we have listed the top seven vehicles that will debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, for which we are extremely excited.

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift

Hyundai Motor India is expected to roll out a midlife facelift for Creta soon, likely next year. The facelifted Creta was unveiled last year in South East Asia, sporting a Tucson-inspired front fascia. In the Indian market, the updated model will likely get the same engine-transmission options as the current model, but it could get some additional equipment.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on a new long-wheelbase/5-door version of the iconic Suzuki Jimny, which is expected to launch in India next year. As per reports, the long-wheelbase version would be available in a 5-seat and 7-seat configuration. This upcoming SUV will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and reports suggest that a turbo-petrol mill could be available as well.

3. Maruti Suzuki YTB (Baleno-based SUV)

Maruti Suzuki is planning to rapidly expand its SUV lineup in our market. The brand is also planning to introduce a new subcompact crossover, based on the Baleno hatchback. This upcoming model will likely be sold via the manufacturer’s NEXA dealerships, and it is expected to have a coupe-style design, inspired by the Futuro-e concept.

4. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently busy working on a long-wheelbase/5-door version of Thar, which could launch in 2023 or 2024. The new model is likely to be available with the same powertrain options as the current version, along with a 4WD system (with a low-ratio transfer case).

5. Skoda Octavia RS iV Plug-in Hybrid

Skoda will introduce Octavia RS iV in India soon, likely around mid-2023. It will be a plug-in hybrid vehicle, powered by a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine and an electric motor, with a combined output of 245 PS and 400 Nm. This will essentially be the performance version of the current-gen Octavia.

6. Skoda Enyaq iV

Skoda Enyaq iV is also expected to launch in India next year, likely around the same time as the 2023 Auto Expo. It will likely be offered in our market in a single variant – Enyaq iV 80x – powered by a 77 kWh battery paired with a pair of electric motors (combined output of 265 PS and 425 Nm).

7. Kia Forte

Kia India could launch the new Forte (also known as K3) in our market next year, as a rival to Skoda Octavia. The sedan is expected to be showcased at the next Auto Expo, and the technical specifications will likely be revealed then.