7 Upcoming Car Launches From Toyota & Maruti Suzuki In India

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are planning to launch a few new vehicles in their respective line-ups, and here, we’ve listed the seven most anticipated seven among them

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker by sales volumes, is working on a few new vehicles for the Indian market. Some of these vehicles are being developed independently, and a few others are in partnership with Toyota. The latter is planning to expand its lineup in our market with the launch of a few new cars as well.

Here, we have listed the seven highly anticipated vehicles by both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, which are in the pipeline for the Indian market.

1. New-gen Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new-generation version of the Celerio, which is expected to launch near Diwali. The exterior design of the upcoming hatchback has already leaked, thanks to spy pictures of uncamouflaged models.

The new model will have a completely new design, with redesigned headlights and taillights, a boxier silhouette, and a restyled interior as well. It will likely be offered with two engine options – a 1.0L petrol unit and a 1.2L petrol unit – with a CNG option available as well.

2. New-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza/Toyota Urban Cruiser

Maruti’s ultra-popular compact SUV, the Vitara Brezza, is set to undergo a generation change soon. The new model is being developed in partnership with Toyota, and the latter will introduce it as the next-gen Urban Cruiser.

The new-gen SUV will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. Maruti’s version is expected to launch in the first half of next year, and Toyota’s version will likely arrive a little later.

3. Toyota-badged Maruti Ertiga

Toyota is planning to add a few more rebadged Maruti cars to its lineup in the Indian market. Maruti Ertiga is set to receive this treatment, likely towards the end of this year or early next year. The Toyota-badged Ertiga is expected to sport only minor changes to the design, like a redesigned front bumper, new front grille, etc. The powertrain options will remain unchanged; it will be powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, with CNG option available as well.

4. Toyota Belta (Rebadged Maruti Ciaz)

Toyota recently discontinued the Yaris sedan in India, due to its poor sales performance. In its place, the manufacturer will launch a rebadged version of Maruti Ciaz, likely in the coming months, which is rumoured to be named ‘Belta’. The changes to Toyota’s version will be minor, likely consisting of just a new grille and a restyled bumper. The 1.5-litre petrol engine will be unchanged.

5. New midsize MPV

Maruti and Toyota are also jointly developing a midsize MPV for the Indian market. This new model will be positioned above the XL6 in Maruti’s range and below the Innova Crysta in Toyota’s range, as a direct rival to Mahindra Marazzo and also the upcoming Kia KY. Information about this midsize MPV is scarce at the moment, but we expect it to go on sale under both brands likely by 2023.

6. New midsize SUV

A new midsize SUV is also in the pipeline, being developed by Maruti and Toyota. As per speculations, this new SUV will be based on Toyota’s DNGA platform, and will serve as a replacement for the slow-selling Maruti S-Cross. It will also be sold under Toyota’s brand, likely with the same technical specifications but different styling. Maruti will likely launch this new SUV sometime in 2022, and Toyota could introduce it a little while after that.

7. Maruti Jimny

Maruti is planning to launch the Suzuki Jimny in the Indian market. The production of the Jimny is already underway in India, but of the three-door version. The Indo-Japanese carmaker is developing a five-door version of the SUV for India, which would be a much more practical option for our market.

The Jimny would be the spiritual successor to the iconic Maruti Gypsy, and would serve as an alternative to Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.