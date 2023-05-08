7 Upcoming Bikes To Wait For This Year – Hero, Triumph, HD, RE, KTM

In the list of upcoming bikes in the remainder of 2023, we have talked about models from Bajaj-Triumph, Hero-Harley, KTM, Aprilia and Royal Enfield

1. Aprilia RS 440:

Aprilia has already been caught testing a new supersport motorcycle based on the RS 660 in India. It is expected to be called the RS 440 and will likely use a 440 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine. The Aprilia RS 440 could be introduced later this year or in early 2024 in India.

2. Hero-Harley 400 cc Bike:

The first motorcycle from Hero and Harley-Davidson’s partnership will be launched in the coming months and its images were leaked a few weeks ago. It will use a 400-440 cc single-cylinder engine and has a retro-modern stance with sharp design cues. The naked roadster will boast USD front forks, a digital cluster, all LED lighting, twin shocks, a wide handlebar, etc. It will take on entry-level middleweight motorcycles from KTM, Royal Enfield, Jawa-Yezdi and BMW.

3. New-Gen Hero Karizma 210:

Hero MotoCorp will introduce the new Passion Plus and Xtreme 200S 4V alongside a host of new motorcycles in the due course of this year in India. However, the one that will catch everyone’s attention will undoubtedly be the returning Karizma nameplate. The new-gen Hero Karizma 210 is expected to use an all-new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine and will be inspired by the original Karizma in terms of design.

4. Honda Cruiser 350:

Before the end of this year, Honda will launch an all-new motorcycle based on the CB350’s platform. It could take the cruiser form to rival directly against the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and is yet unknown if it will be influenced by the global Rebel series. Besides the possibility of a new cruiser, Honda is also developing a slew of new scooters and motorcycles.

5. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

While Royal Enfield is earmarked to introduce the new-gen Bullet 350, Classic 350-based single-seater Bobber and Shotgun 650 this year, we do expect the Himalayan 450 to make a bigger impact than the other upcoming models. The adv will be based on a new chassis and will use a new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It will take on KTM 390 Adventure and will likely be priced competitively at around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. Bajaj-Triumph First Bike:

On June 27, Bajaj-Triumph will reveal their first bike and it could be a scrambler or a roadster (or both). It will help the British brand to enter the lucrative entry-level middleweight space and they will be powered by a new 400 cc engine.

7. New-Gen KTM 390 Duke:

The new generation KTM 390 Duke has been caught testing in its production-ready guise multiple times. It could be unveiled soon globally before making its way to India later this year or in early 2024. It is suspected to get a performance bumper and an array of mechanical revisions while the design is largely influenced by the 1290 Super Duke R.