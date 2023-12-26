6 Upcoming Affordable Cars & SUVs In H1 2024 In India

Here we have listed the 6 upcoming affordable cars and SUVs in H1 2024 from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota and Nissan

With customers largely wanting to own compact SUVs, the affordable volume-based car segment has certainly taken a hit. Understanding the requirements, many carmakers are planning to launch facelifted sub-four-metre SUVs for under Rs. 10 lakh while a popular Maruti Suzuki nameplate is bracing to get a new generation soon as well. Read on to know more:

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

In early 2024, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new-gen Swift. Made its debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo, it gets evolutionary exterior changes and an updated interior with new features and technologies. A 1.2L Z-series mild-hybrid engine will join the lineup as well.

2. Tata Altroz Facelift:

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback will gain its first mid-cycle update in 2024 with visual updates and some of the new features found in the recently facelifted Nexon could make its way to the five-seater. The existing petrol and diesel engines will continue and it is yet unknown whether the Altroz Racer will be launched with the facelift or not.

3. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The price announcement for the Kia Sonet facelift will be held in January 2023 and its deliveries will commence immediately except for the diesel manual trims. The revised compact SUV is equipped with cosmetic updates and a more feature-rich interior. The 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engines stay put with multiple gearbox choices.

4. Nissan Magnite Facelift:

By the middle of 2024, Nissan is widely reported to launch a facelift for its sole offering in India, the Magnite. The compact SUV will receive exterior and interior updates to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation. The 1.0L petrol engine will likely continue in its NA and turbo guises.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is believed to launch in early 2024. The rebadged Maruti Suzuki Fronx will undergo minor updates inside and out while the 1.2L petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol engines will be carried over with MT and AT options.

6. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

In February or March 2024, Mahindra will introduce the facelifted XUV300 with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and a brand new interior with an enhanced features list. The 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will stay put and it will spawn an electric sibling by the middle of the year.