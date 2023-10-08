7 Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs You Should Wait For – Maruti To Toyota

With SUVs flooding the market, many manufacturers are looking to take advantage of the 7-seater segment and here we have listed the possible upcoming models

Here we have explained about all the upcoming 7-seater SUVs that will be launched over the next year or two in India.

1. Tata Safari Facelift:

Bookings for the Tata Safari facelift have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 across India and its prices will be announced in the coming weeks. The heavily updated seven-seater gains a redesigned front fascia and a revised rear while the dimensions remain the same. The cabin has received a number of updates and is more premium and feature-rich.

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will reportedly go on sale in the coming weeks and it will be offered in seven- and nine-seater configurations. It will be slotted below the Scorpio Classic in the brand’s domestic lineup and will be powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, paired with a manual transmission. It is essentially the facelifted TUV300 Plus.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

The global Corolla Cross will be modified to give rise to a seven-seater variant by early 2026 and it will be rolled out of TKM’s third plant in India. It will likely sit on the same platform as the Innova Hycross and could share the engine lineup with the well-received MPV. It will be positioned above the Innova Hycross and below the Fortuner upon arrival.

4. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The Grand Vitara has undoubtedly become one of the recent success stories for the largest car producer in the country. Its three-row variant could be introduced late next year or in 2025 to compete against Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and others. It could be sold with a 1.5L mild hybrid petrol and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine.

5. 7-Seater Nissan Magnite and X-Trail:

Reports indicate that a seven-seater version of the Nissan Magnite could arrive in the near future. In addition, the Japanese brand is currently working on bringing in a number of new models including the X-Trail hybrid SUV and its road testing has commenced ahead of possible launch next year.

6. 5-Door Force Gurkha:

Force has long been testing the five-door version of the Gurkha on public roads in different avatars and multiple seating layouts. It is said to be launched in the coming months and will continue to use the 2.6L diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz.