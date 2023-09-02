7 Upcoming 300-450 cc Bikes Confirmed To Launch Soon

In the list of upcoming 300-450 cc bikes, we have explained about the confirmed launches that are set to happen this year

The TVS Apache RTR 310 and Aprilia RS 440 will be launched in the coming days while a host of new motorcycles is waiting to arrive from brands like Royal Enfield, Triumph, KTM and Yamaha.

1. TVS Apache RTR 310:

TVS will officially launch the Apache RTR 310 on September 6, 2023. The flagship naked streetfighter will feature dual LED headlamp, upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, TFT display, ride modes, dual-channel ABS and much more. Expected to be priced around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the RTR 310 will be powered by a 312 cc liquid-cooled engine.

2. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched in early November in India and it will be the first brand new motorcycle coming out of the 450 cc range. The dual-purpose adventure tourer derives power from a new 450 cc liquid-cooled engine likely delivering around 40 bhp and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission. It will boast premium equipment such as all LED lighting, USD front forks, offset monoshock, a new digital cluster, split seats, etc.

3. Triumph Scrambler 400X:

Following the good reception for the Speed 400, Bajaj/Triumph is planning to introduce the Scrambler 400X in October. It will use the same chassis and powertrain as the 398 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine will produce 40 PS and 37.5 Nm. However, it will be heavier than its roadster counterpart and will have a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension and higher ground clearance.

4. New-Gen KTM 390 Duke:

Revealed a few days ago, the third-generation KTM 390 Duke could go on sale in India before the end of this year considering its popularity locally. The redesigned motorcycle gets a slew of changes in the hardware department and it comes with a new 398 cc liquid-cooled engine, kicking out more power and torque compared to the outgoing model.

5. Yamaha R3 & MT-03:

During this festive season, Yamaha will launch the much-awaited YZF-R3 and MT-03 in India. The former will compete against RC390 while the latter will take on the upcoming 390 Duke amongst other motorcycles. They will be equipped with a 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine that develops well over 40 PS and 29.5 Nm of peak torque.

6. Aprilia RS 440:

To be revealed on September 7, the Aprilia RS 440, underpinned by a twin spar aluminium frame, will be heavily inspired by the bigger RS660 and it will use a 440 cc parallel twin. It is expected to cost around Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).