7 Upcoming 3-Row SUVs Worth Waiting For In 2024 – Hyundai To Mahindra

Brands like Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota and Force are planning to bring in new three-row SUVs in the Indian market in the 2024 calendar year

The IC-engined and EV segments will welcome the arrival of an assortment of new SUVs and MPVs in the coming years and here we have mentioned all the possible launches:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is expected to follow the launch of the heavily revised Creta in the early stages of 2024. The design will be more in line with the Creta facelift and new technologies including Level 2 ADAS will be incorporated.

2. Kia EV9:

The flagship seven-seater electric SUV from Kia has been well received in the global markets and it boasts a claimed driving range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle. It will launch in India in late 2024 or early 2025 and will be slotted above the EV6 crossover.

3. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

The mild hybrid spec Toyota Fortuner will more likely be introduced in India sometime next year. It utilises the GD series diesel engine and the 48V mild hybrid tech to improve performance and acceleration while being more frugal.

4. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The fourth generation Carnival will finally launch in India in 2024. It received a facelift globally a few weeks ago and the India-spec premium MPV will get similar changes inside and out. The 2.2L diesel engine will likely continue to be paired with an eight-speed AT.

5. Mahindra XUV.e8:

In December 2024, Mahindra will introduce the XUV.e8 based on the XUV700 in India and it will be underpinned by the INGLO platform. It could benefit from Mahindra’s partnership with VW and expect the driving range to be over 500 km. Considering its similarities with the XUV700, it could be offered with three rows of seats.

6. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The extended wheelbase version of the existing Thar will accommodate more occupants on the inside and the cabin will be more premium with the addition of new features. However, the 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines will stay put without any performance changes upon launch in mid-2024.

7. 5-Door Force Gurkha:

The five-door version of the Force Gurkha has been caught testing multiple times on public roads and it could be offered in seven- and nine-seater layouts. It will use the 2.6L oil burner sourced from Mercedes-Benz as the existing three-door model.