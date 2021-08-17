7 Upcoming 3-Row Cars In India – Mahindra Scorpio To Kia Sonet+

Take a look at this list of upcoming 3-row cars in India to find out which one is worth waiting for

The family is certainly the most important social unit for every Indian, and most Indian families comprise six or more members. For the same reason, Indian buyers love cars with seats for seven occupants. Even carmakers understand the requirement for 3-row cars in the Indian market.

Now in 2021, the demand for 3-row cars is all-time high, and it can be concluded with the launch of vehicles like Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus. We know that a few more are waiting for their Indian debut, and we have listed them all below.

1. Kia Sonet 7-seater

The three-row iteration of the Sonet is already on sale in international markets, and it would soon be making its way to the Indian soil. The compact SUV continues with the same dimensions as its 5-seater counterpart, but it manages to get an extra row of seats by compromising on its class-leading boot space of 392 litres. In the 7-seater avatar, Kia Sonet is likely to go on sale in India by sometime next year.

2. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most anticipated launches of this year. The 7-seater SUV has already been unveiled. And the prices for a few of its trim in the 5-seater guise are announced by the carmaker. However, the official launch will take place in October this year. The XUV700 is a big SUV and comes loaded to the gills.

It will go on sale with two engine options – 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and a 2.2L oil burner. The petrol motor will develop 200 PS/380 Nm, whereas the diesel engine will produce 185 PS against 450 Nm. Prices for the 5-seater variant start from Rs. 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

3. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Another big launch from Mahindra’s stable is going to be the new-gen Scorpio. In the new-gen rendition, the SUV will come with an advanced chassis, new engine options, an updated exterior, and a revamped interior. Also, the updated Scorpio will get a capable 4WD system. Unlike the outgoing model, it is expected to offer increased room inside the cabin with a front-facing third-row. Talking of the launch timeline, the new-gen Scorpio will supposedly be hitting the showroom floors by the second half of 2022.

4. Hyundai MPV

Hyundai has recognised the demand for MPVs in the Indian market and the voids that need to be filled. Thus, the brand is now developing a compact MPV. It will be a key rival to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Marrazzo.

With three rows of seating, the MPV will have seven seats on offer. The test prototype of the upcoming model has been snapped internationally numerous times. It is internally codenamed as Hyundai KS and might be called Stargazer in the Indian market. The MPV is likely to launch by early next year.

5. Kia MPV

By now, it is easy to understand that Hyundai and Kia will run the show on the idea of mutual existence. The companies will be developing cars by sharing platforms and powertrains across their range. Following the Hyundai Stargazer will be Kia’s Ertiga rivalling MPV. It is codenamed as Kia KY for now.

Sadly, the brand has been tight-lipped about this project, but expect an early 2022 launch. The space on the inside will be similar to that on the Hyundai-badged version. However, the exterior styling is going to be a major distinction between the two.

6. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo has been recently launched in the country. It is based on the TUV300. Now, the brand will follow the rebadging exercise on the 9-seat version of the TUV300 as well, which retails as TUV300 Plus.

Rumours suggest that it will be rechristened as Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus. Like the smaller Bolero Neo, it will get revised styling to don the Bolero charm. A new front bumper with a redesigned grille will be seen on the front, along with a slim black cladding on the sides. The rear face will get some revisions as well. The much-hyped MLD might be omitted on the Bolero Neo Plus.

7. Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian will be a 7-seater SUV from the American carmaker in the Indian market. As per rumours, it might go on sale in the Indian market by late 2021. Based on the Compass itself, the Meridian will hit the showroom floors as Jeep Commander in the Brazillian market. It is set to break covers on August 26 internationally. In the Indian market, the three-row SUV will rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and more.