7 Unique Things To Know About The New TVS Raider 125

The TVS Raider 125 will directly put up against the likes of Hero Glamour, Honda Shine as well as the Bajaj Pulsar 125

TVS Motor Company has launched a brand new 125 cc motorcycle in the Indian market known as the Raider 125, which marks the manufacturer’s entry into the ever-growing 125 cc commuter segment. TVS aims to attract buyers with the Raider 125’s sporty design that seems to be inspired by its more premium Apache range of motorcycles.

Here is a list of 7 unique things that you should know about the newly launched TVS Raider 125 –

1. Design

The design would probably be one of the strongest USPs of the TVS Raider 125. It features a muscular tank, a stylish looking headlamp, a sleek belly pan and a split-seat setup.

2. Engine & Transmission

Powering the Raider 125 is a 124.8 cc, three-valve, air and oil-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that makes 11.38 PS of max power at 7,500 rpm, along with 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

3. Hardware

Suspension duties on the Raider 125 are taken care of by a telescopic fork up front, and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with five steps of preload adjustment. The braking setup consists of a 130 mm drum brake up front, coupled to a 130 mm rear drum brake. The more expensive variant gets a 240 mm disc brake at the front.

4. Features

The features on offer with the motorcycle include a negative LCD instrument cluster with gear-shift indicator, distance to empty etc, ride modes, under-seat storage, side-stand engine cut off, optional USB charger, optional TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlamp with DRL, and an LED taillight.

5. Ride Modes

The motorcycle gets first-in-class drive modes, namely Eco and Power. The latter improves the pickup and increases the top speed, while the former improves mileage.

6. Colour Options

The TVS Raider 125 is available in four different colours that truly enhance its appeal. The colour options include Fiery Yellow, Striking Red, Blazing Blue and Wicked Black. Apart from the glossy Firey Yellow, all three other colours are offered with a matte finish.

7. Variants & Price

The Raider 125 is currently being offered in two variants, one with drum brakes, priced at Rs 77,500 and one with a front disc that costs Rs 85,469 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).