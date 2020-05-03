7 Things You Need To Know About The Tata Sierra EV Concept

Tata Motors has also confirmed that if the Sierra nameplate is revived, the SUV will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains while EV could follow later

Tata Motors revealed a new fully-electric concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, and chose to name it after the legendary ‘Sierra’ SUV. The boxy design of the original SUV was retained, as well as the alpine windows; which made us all reminisce and wish that Tata actually brings the car to production.

However, there is a lot more to the concept SUV than the boxy design and the alpine windows, and we have listed the 7 things that you should know about the Sierra EV concept. Take a read to know everything about it in detail –

1) History

The Tata Sierra was originally launched back in 1991, and went on to become the first SUV to be designed and produced in India itself. The three-door four-seat SUV was also the first car produced in the country to be offered with features like electric windows, air conditioning, adjustable steering wheel and a tachometer. So that’s where it all really started for Tata Motors.

2) Developed in United Kingdom

The new Tata Sierra EV concept might draw a lot of inspiration from the original Sierra SUV, but it has been developed by a Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) design team based in Coventry, United Kingdom.

3) All-glass behind B-pillar

The original Sierra had large glass panels on the side, and the Sierra EV concept has taken that trend a step further. The concept car is equipped with an all-glass rear compartment, which would make being seated in the backseat of the car a serene experience, especially when it’s raining.

4) A digital step back

With the growing trend of large touchscreen infotainment screens and fully digital instrument clusters, we seem to be forgetting our roots and indulging ourselves in technology more than we should.

Hence, Tata has put no infotainment screen or instrument cluster in the Sierra EV. Instead, it gets a portable screen that works as the MID. In order to emphasize the importance of preserving nature, the carmaker has also added a moss garden behind the dashboard.

5) Beacon light

Inside the cabin, a beacon light has been placed just behind the B-pillar, and it further enhances the lounge-like experience of the rear compartment.

6) Touch-operated sliding doors

Unlike the original Sierra SUV that had no rear doors at all, the Sierra EV gets touch-operating sliding doors at the back. In order to open or close either of the doors, you will have to slide on a touch-enabled panel that has been integrated into the black horizontal strip seen on the rear doors.

7) Powertrain

While the Sierra concept was showcased as an EV at the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors also later confirmed that petrol and diesel versions of the car would be launched first, if the company does decide to bring the car into production. Later on, an EV based on the ALFA ARC platform with a 300 km range could also be launched.