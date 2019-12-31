7 Things To Know About The Upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc SUV

Volkswagen is set to return to the 2020 Auto Expo with a host of new SUVs, after a 4-year hiatus, and the T-Roc mid-size SUV will be a part of the pack

Steffen Knapp, VW Passenger Cars director, had earlier stated that Volkswagen will be turned into an SUV brand in India, and the country is the top priority to market the brand’s new and upcoming SUVs, over any other country. Hence, the T-Roc will be the first SUV to be launched by Volkswagen in India next year.

Here are 7 things you should know about the T-Roc SUV –

1. Volkswagen T-Roc Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the UK-spec VW T-Roc has a length of 4,234 mm, a width of 1,819 mm, a 2,590 mm long wheelbase and stands 1,573 mm tall. The car might be launched as a mid-size SUV in India, but in terms of size, the car is at par with smaller compact SUVs.

2. Volkswagen T-Roc Exterior Design

The T-Roc, just like any other Volkswagen, comes with a mature design and subtle creases. It sports a hexagonal front grille that merges into the headlamps on both sides. The LED daytime running lights also come in a hexagonal shape, under the headlamps, where the fog lamps should be. However, fog lamps are placed on the rear portion of the bumper.

The side profile, including the sloping roofline, resembles the Audi Q2. No surprises here as VW owns the luxury car manufacturer. The rear of the car gets an upright stance with stylish LED tail lamps, along with a large black insert in the rear bumper.

3. Interiors

The UK-spec model can be had with different choices of colours for the dash and door trims and takes a lot of cues from the Golf hatchback’s cabin. The T-Roc sports an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The centre console is tilted towards the driver’s seat.

4. Features

In terms of features, VW will likely offer the T-Roc in India with a 10-inch digital TFT display instrument cluster, a larger infotainment unit with connected-car tech, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate controls among other features.

5. Powertrains

The T-Roc is based on VW’s MQB platform, which it shares with the 2020 Golf, Seat Leon, Audi A3 as well as the new-gen Skoda Octavia. The SUV comes equipped with 1.0-litre three-cylinder, 1.5-litre four-cylinder and 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines, as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine internationally.

The smallest petrol unit makes 113 hp, while the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine produces 148 hp and comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch auto transmission. The most powerful petrol engine makes 190 hp of max power and 320 Nm peak torque, whereas the sole 2.0-litre diesel engine puts out 147 hp/340 nm.

We expect Volkswagen to only offer the T-Roc with the 1.5-litre TSI engine in India. The manufacturer also offers its 4Motion all-wheel-drive system with the T-Roc internationally, but the car will likely be only offered with a FWD configuration in India.

6. Launch

The T-Roc SUV was recently spotted testing in India, but the German automaking giant will only be officially unveiling the T-Roc in the country at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo in February next year. The car will be brought to India through the CBU route and will be launched around mid-2020.

Upon launch, the T-Roc will be the smallest and only second current SUV offering by the manufacturer in the country, apart from the Tiguan.

7. Price and Competitors

The T-Roc is expected to have a starting price close to the Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) mark in India. At this price point, the car will be taking on the likes of other mid-size SUVs in India including the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and the upcoming Skoda Karoq as well.