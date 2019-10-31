7 Things To Know About Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini-SUV

Maruti Suzuki recently launched a whole new segment called the ‘mini SUV’ by introducing the S-Presso at a starting price of Rs 3.69 lakh

With the launch the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki has caused quite a stir in its own lineup. The mini SUV is stacked in between the entry-segment Alto and the bigger Celerio, and is available in four variants for now, namely Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+. The S-Presso carries an aggressive starting price of Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here are the 7 things you must know if you are considering to buy the S-Presso:

1. Dimensions

The S-Presso might be taller than the rest of its competitors, but there’s no denying the fact that the car is still pretty small in size. The car has a length of 3,565 mm, a width of 1,520 mm, a 2,380 mm long wheelbase and a height of 1,564 mm with roof rails (VXi, VXi+ only). It also gets 270 litres of luggage space, which is among the best at this price point.

Length 3.565 mm Width 1,520 mm Height 1,549 mm (Std, LXi) 1,564 mm (VXi, VXI+) Wheelbase 2,380 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm Boot Space 270 litres

2. Exteriors

The S-Presso features a tall-boy design, while borrowing design elements from its larger sub-compact SUV sibling, the Vitara Brezza. Its boxy appearance has received mixed reactions, with some calling it funky, while others just giving it a pass.

The first of its kind S-Presso stands tall like an SUV, with a high bonnet line. The addition of plastic inserts in the front and rear bumpers do make the car look rugged, but the addition of fender flares would have been the cherry on the top.

3. Interiors

The top-end variant of the S-Presso gets an all-black treatment for the interiors, along with orange accents all around the cabin. A 7-inch infotainment unit takes the center stage, and sits below the digital speedo and tachometer, encircled by a circular housing. The interiors, especially the central unit will remind you of the Mini Cooper.

4. Engine & Fuel Efficiency

The S-Presso is built on the same Heartect platform as the Swift, Baleno and the Wagon R, and hence Maruti Suzuki could save up on some weight to balance the power-to-weight ratio.

The mini SUV is only offered with one powertrain, which is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic transmission. It makes 68 PS of max power and 90 Nm of torque, and is the same unit seen on the Alto K10, albeit in a BS6-compliant form.

The claimed fuel efficiency of the Std and LXi variants of S-Presso is 21.4 kmpl, whereas the top VXi and VXi+ trims will return a mileage of 21.7 kmpl.

5. Features & Safety

Inside the cabin, the top-variant of the S-Presso treats you with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay Studio 2.0, as seen on the Baleno and Wagon R. The unit is integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well. Apart from that, the car gets steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, front power windows, HVAC, a 12V power socket and a rear parcel tray.

The S-Presso complies with all the safety norms set by the government, and is offered with a driver-side airbag, front seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing door locks, ABS with EBD and a high-speed alert system as standard. An additional passenger airbag is offered with the top-end variant.

6.Price

The most important aspect to take into consideration while introducing a new entry-level car is the price. Maruti Suzuki has certainly managed to do so over the years, and this time as well. The S-Presso has a starting price of Rs 3.69 (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic trim.

Here is the variant-wise price list of the S-Presso.

Variant Price Std Rs 3.69 lakh LXi Rs 4.05 lakh VXi Rs 4.25 lakh VXi+ Rs 4.48 lakh VXi AGS Rs 4.68 lakh VXi+ AGS Rs 4.91 lakh

7. Rivals

The S-Presso might be one of its kind, but faces competition from the recently launched Renault Kwid, Datsun RediGO, and its own sibling Alto K10 in the entry-level segment.