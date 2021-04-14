7 Things To Know About Ather 450X and 450 Plus

The Ather 450X and 450 Plus currently face competition from the TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak, but the latter two have only been available in two cities each so far

The electric vehicle startup company Ather Energy recently commenced operations in Delhi with the launch of the Ather 450X and 450 Plus in the capital. The Bangalore based EV manufacturer hopes to sell twice the number of products in Delhi, as compared to any other city in the country.

We have put together a list of the top 7 things that you need to know about the Ather 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters, take a look –

1. Availability

Ather currently has two company-owned experience centres in the country, while the third one is all set to open up in Delhi in Lajpat Nagar by next month. However, with the introduction of a new retail outlet in Jaipur earlier this week, the manufacturer now has a total of 8 outlets across the country.

However, Ather will soon be available in other cities like Noida, Gurugram, Mysore, Hubli, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Lucknow and Siliguri. Moreover, you can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the experience center.

2. Design

Both the Ather scooters feature a minimalistic yet future-ready design, yet looks sleek and sporty. The main headlamp unit is placed on the front apron of the scooter, black alloy wheels, a stylish looking rear grab rail and a smartly designed side stand that neatly tucks into the body of the electric scooter.

Looks-wise, both the Ather 450X and the 450 look more or less identical. The scooters are currently available in three different paint schemes, namely Space Grey, Mint Green and White.

3. Equipment

The Ather 450X and 450 Plus come equipped with an IP65 rated 7-inch Android-powered LCD touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity that shows everything from navigation to incoming calls to nearest charging points.

It also gets a 22-litre under-seat storage, reverse assist, side sand sensors, Incognito mode, guide-me-home headlights, front and rear disc brakes and four ride modes, namely Eco, Ride, Sports and Warp. It should be noted that the 450 Plus misses out on the Warp mode as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

4. Performance & Range

The electric motor on the Ather 450X puts out 6 kW of max power and 26 Nm of peak torque, and helps it sprint from 0 to 44 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The scooter has a certified range of 116 km.

However, according to Ather’s TrueRange, the Ather 450X will provide a real-world range of around 85 km in Eco mode, 70 km in Ride mode and 60 km in Sports mode. The electric motor on the 450 Plus on the other hand, produces 5.4 kW of power and 22 Nm of torque. This scooter can sprint go from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

5. Ather Grid

Ather has already set up 10 fast-charging stations in Delhi and furthermore, aims to plant 40-50 chargers in the NCR area soon. These charging points are known as ‘Ather Grid’ and have been placed across key hotspots in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

The company has partnered with national bodies like EESL to set up fast-charging points across the city. With this, the company now has around 128 charging stations across more than 18 cities and plans to add 30-40 stations every month.

The Ather 450X can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hours and 35 minutes, and a 10 min charge will be enough to give you range of around 15 km.

6. Pricing

The Ather 450 Plus has been priced at Rs 1,27,916, while the Ather 450X will set you back by Rs 1,46,926 in Delhi after the deduction of FAME II incentive and state subsidy. However, it should be noted that the prices do not include insurance, road tax & registration charges.

7. Rivals

As of now, the Ather 450 Plus and 450X face competition from the likes of the TVS iQube as well as the Bajaj Chetak. However, the TVS iQube is only available in Delhi and Bengaluru, while the Bajaj Chetak has only been available in Pune and Bengaluru so far.