7 Things Revealed About The Hyundai Alcazar In New Teaser Images

The upcoming three-row Hyundai Alcazar will be positioned between the Creta and the Tucson in the carmaker’s Indian line-up

The ever-growing compact/mid-size SUV segment in the Indian market now hosts a total of 3 three-row SUVs, including the Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus and 2021 Tata Safari. Now, Hyundai is also working on introducing a three-row SUV in the segment, which will come to be known as ‘Alcazar’.

The Alcazar is basically a three-row version of the second-gen Creta, which will have the same wheelbase as the latter, but have an elongated rear overhang in order to fit an additional third row of seats. Hyundai has now released teaser images of the SUV, which reveal some crucial information about the upcoming car.

Here is a list of 7 things that have been revealed about the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar in the new teaser images, take a look –

1. New Tail Lights

According to the teaser images, the upcoming Alcazar will feature a unique tailgate design with wider wraparound LED tail lamps which look nothing like the split-tail lamp setup seen on five-seat Creta. This will help the Alcazar stand out from the donor car.

2. 6-Seat Version

The Alcazar is expected to be offered with both six- and seven-seat configurations, and a teaser image of the former has been revealed with dual-tone captain seats in the middle row. A unique floor-mounted central armrest with cupholders can be seen, while previous spy shots also revealed a wireless charger will be included.

3. Similar Dashboard

The new teaser image reveals that the Alcazar will have the same dashboard layout that is seen on the five-seat Creta.

4. 10.25-inch Infotainment System

A similar dashboard also means that the Alcazar will be equipped with the same 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the Creta. This system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as connected-car tech.

5. Drive Modes

The Hyundai Creta gets three different drive modes to choose from, namely eco, comfort & sport. Hence, the Alcazar is also expected to carry over these three drive modes.

6. Black-Red Interior Theme

The teaser images reveal that the Alcazar could get a black-red interior theme, at least on the range-topping variants.

7. New Alloy Wheels

The Alcazar will be equipped with unique diamond-cut alloy wheels, however, the rim size is yet unknown.