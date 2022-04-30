7 Tata Cars Expected To Launch By 2023 – Altroz EV To Safari Petrol

Tata Motors has a lot of new cars in the making, and here, we’ve listed the ones that are speculated to launch before the end of 2023

In recent times, Tata Motors has seen a lot of sales success in the Indian car market. The homegrown carmaker is planning to maintain its sales growth, and to keep consumers interested, plenty of new Tata cars are in the pipeline right now. These include brand-new models as well as updated versions of existing models.

Here, we have listed all the upcoming Tata cars that are speculated to launch in the Indian market within two years.

1. Tata Nexon EV long-range

Tata Motors is planning to launch a long-range version of Nexon EV in India very soon. As the name suggests, the electric SUV will have a better driving range than the existing model, thanks to a larger battery pack (expected to be 40 kWh). The standard-range version will also continue to be on sale.

Apart from that, there will be a few other changes to the vehicle, like the addition of the following: rear disc brakes, ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, etc. Also, Nexon EV is expected to get a more powerful motor (136 PS), as revealed by a type approval document.

2. Tata Nexon DCA

Tata Altroz recently got a new 6-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) transmission option, and this gearbox is expected to be available on other models as well. As per previous speculations, the manufacturer will offer this new gearbox option on Nexon, which will replace the existing AMT.

The DCA gearbox will likely be offered with the petrol engine option of the compact Tata SUV. This 1.2-litre turbocharged inline-3 petrol motor is good for 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. We’re not sure if the diesel version will get a new transmission option anytime soon.

3. Tata Tigor EV long-range

Tata Motors is also reportedly working on a long-range version of Tigor EV, which could also arrive in the Indian market soon. It will be available alongside the current (standard-range) version, but at a significant price premium, of course.

We believe Tata Motors will update the equipment list of Tigor EV as well, adding a few convenience features and perhaps some safety features as well. There could be a few aesthetic changes to the electric sedan as well.

4. Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the homegrown is expected to launch it in the Indian market very soon. The pre-production model shown at the Expo had the same overall design as the ICE Altroz, but with a few differences, like blue highlights on the exterior and interior, new alloy wheels, etc.

The technical specifications of the upcoming Tata Altroz EV are under wraps for now. The electric hatchback was initially targeting a driving range of 250 km to 300 km, but the final production model could offer more range than that.

5. Tata Punch i-Turbo

Tata Punch has become one of the most popular cars in the Indian market, a feat it achieved just months after its launch! Currently, the mini-SUV comes with a single engine option – a 1.2L NA petrol motor, with 86 PS on tap – which can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

Speculation suggests that Tata Punch will soon get a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine option, the same as Altroz i-Turbo. This powerplant is expected to generate a peak power of 110 PS, and it will likely come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

6. Tata Punch EV

Interestingly, Tata Motors is also considering launching an electric version of its mini-SUV, which should likely arrive next year. Tata Punch electric will be identical in design to the petrol-powered Punch, but with a few EV-specific styling details.

The technical specifications of Tata Punch EV are a complete mystery at this point, although we expect it to get the same battery pack and electric motor as the upcoming Altroz EV. Tata Punch electric will likely be the most affordable EV in the brand’s range upon launch.

7. Tata Harrier petrol/Safari petrol

Tata Harrier is expected to get a new petrol engine option soon, which is expected to be a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 unit. This new powerplant will likely be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Tata Safari will also get the same petrol engine option as the upcoming Harrier petrol, that too with the same transmission choices. With the addition of a petrol motor to their range, both these SUVs will become a little more affordable, which should help boost their popularity among buyers.