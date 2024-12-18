7 Soon-Launching SUVs You Must Wait For – Maruti To Mahindra

Here is an overview of 7 upcoming SUVs set to launch in 2025 from top automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, MG and Renault

Several brand new SUVs are waiting to arrive in 2025 but here we have given you the details about seven of them with test sightings offering a glimpse of what’s to come. Top manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, MG and Renault are preparing for these releases. Watch for more announcements as launch dates approach.

1. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai is set to introduce the electric version of the Creta in January 2025, boasting a projected driving range exceeding 450 km per charge. This five-seat SUV is based on an upgraded K2 platform derived from the standard Creta. Though retaining several characteristics of its fuel-powered sibling, the EV model will feature distinct styling cues tailored to electric vehicles.

2. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the e-Vitara in early 2025, positioning it as a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta EV. First showcased in Milan, this electric SUV will be produced at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility to serve both Indian and global markets. Buyers can expect a choice between two battery pack configurations.

Also Read: 4 Upcoming Mahindra SUVs Next Year In India – Key Info

3. Tata Harrier EV:

Tata Motors plans to introduce the Harrier EV by the end of this fiscal year. Buyers will have options for single or dual-motor setups. A near-final model showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year suggested a driving range exceeding 500 km per charge.

4. MG Gloster Facelift:

MG is gearing up to roll out a refreshed version of the Gloster SUV early next year. The update will bring design tweaks and interior improvements, though major mechanical changes are unlikely.

Also Read: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs In 2025-26 – 3 Hybrid & 1 Electric

5. New Renault Duster:

Renault plans to bring back the Duster to the Indian market in the latter half of next year. Built on the heavily localized CMF-B platform inspired by its global counterpart, the SUV will offer turbocharged petrol engines. Expect modern features such as a large infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

6. New Skoda Kodiaq:

Skoda is all pumped for the launch of the second-generation Kodiaq in India in 2025, featuring significant updates to its design and interior. The SUV will have slightly increased dimensions and come loaded with advanced features and technologies. Power will still come from a turbocharged petrol engine.

7. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

Mahindra is likely to launch the XUV 3XO EV in India next year, positioning it as a direct competitor to the Tata Punch EV. Sitting below the XUV400 in the brand’s lineup, this electric SUV is expected to offer a driving range exceeding 400 km per charge.