7-Seater VW Tiguan AllSpace (CR-V & Kodiaq Rival) Spotted On Test In India

The Tiguan AllSpace is basically a long-wheelbase seven-seat version of the regular Tiguan SUV, which will be brought to India next year

The current-gen Tiguan was launched with a short wheelbase and a long-wheelbase option globally in 2016, while the Indian market only got the latter. However, things are about to change. A seven-seat long-wheelbase version of the Tiguan has been spotted testing in India undisguised.

Known as the Tiguan AllSpace, the car will only be offered with a petrol engine option, unlike the current Tiguan which only gets a diesel. As mentioned earlier, the Tiguan AllSpace has a longer wheelbase and two additional seats over the car it is based on.

The Tiguan AllSpace is 215 mm longer, 2 mm taller and has 110 mm longer wheelbase than the Tiguan. With all the three rows up, the AllSpace has a boot-space of 230 litres, which is 385 litres lesser than the Tiguan, but with the third row down, it can be extended to 700 litres. The below table shows the exact dimensions of the two –

Dimensions UK-spec VW Tiguan AllSpace VW Tiguan Length 4,701 mm 4,486 mm Width 1,839 mm 1,839 mm Height 1,674 mm 1,672 mm Wheelbase 2,787 mm 2,677 mm Boot space 230/700 litres 615 litres

Currently, VW offers the Tiguan in India with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, that makes 143 PS power and 340 Nm torque, and comes mated to a 7-speed DSG. However, the German manufacturer will swap it with a 2.0-litre TSI engine rated at 190 PS/320 Nm when the BS6 emission norms become mandatory next year.

The Tiguan is currently priced between Rs 28.07 lakh and Rs 31.46 lakh (ex-showroom), and we expect its seven-seat version to carry a premium over that price. Volkswagen will likely showcase the Tiguan AllSpace at the Auto Expo next year, along with the T-Cross and T-Roc SUVs, and expect it to be launched later.

Upon launch, the seven-seat Tiguan AllSpace will take on the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Honda CR-V, Mahindra Alturas G4, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X.