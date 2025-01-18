7-Seater VinFast VF9 Flagship Electric SUV Breaks Cover At BMGE 2025

VinFast VF9 three-row electric SUV is available in Eco and Plus variants globally with a claimed range going up to 531 km on a single charge

VinFast has marked its entry into the Indian market by introducing its first electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The duo of premium fully-electric vehicles will become the company’s first right-hand-drive models, underlining India’s role in VinFast’s global expansion plans. The brand has also confirmed that the VF 6 and VF 7 are set to hit the market in the latter half of 2025.

Ahead of the launch, the Vietnam-based automaker is actively setting up a dealer network in key cities, adopting an omni-channel strategy to enhance accessibility for customers. At the ongoing auto show, the brand also displayed its wide lineup of electric vehicles including SUVs like the VF 3, VF e34, VF 8 and VF 9, as well as electrified two-wheelers.

VinFast has allocated over Rs. 4,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in southern Tamil Nadu. Here we take a look at the VF 9. Deliveries of this flagship offering commenced in the United States late last year. According to EPA estimates, the Eco variant of the VF 9 offers a range of 531 km while the Plus variant delivers 468 km per charge.

Dimension Measurement Length 5,120 mm Width 2,000 mm Height 1,721 mm Wheelbase 3,150 mm Ground Clearance 204 mm Boot Space (Approx.) 660 litres

The VinFast VF 9 features a sporty design crafted by the famed Italian design house, Pininfarina which is currently owned by Mahindra. It is packed with a host of premium features such as an ADAS suite and 11 airbags as standard. It supports over-the-air software updates and offers a generous cargo area along with a front trunk.

Specification Details Powertrain Dual Electric Motors (AWD) Battery Options 92 kWh (Eco), 123 kWh (Plus) Max Power (Eco/Plus) 402 hp Max Torque 620 Nm Range (EPA) 531 km (Eco), 468 km (Plus) Charging Time 10%-70% in ~26 mins (DC Fast Charge) Top Speed 200 kmph

The cabin is centred around a 15.6-inch customisable touchscreen with internet functionality for streaming, browsing and navigation. The VF 9 could be headed to India in 2026 but no official confirmation has been made yet. It is powered by a dual-motor setup delivering all-wheel-drive capability with the Eco variant offering 402 horsepower and 620 Nm of torque. The VF 9 supports fast charging, allowing a 10-70% recharge in just 35 minutes.

The features list comprises premium surface materials, a panoramic sunroof, second-row seats with captain’s chairs, seats with heating and ventilation functions, ambient lighting, a head-up display (HUD), wireless charging pads and three-zone automatic climate control.