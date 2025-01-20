7-Seater Vinfast VF 9 Flagship e-SUV India Launch Likely Next Year

VinFast displays its flagship SUV, the VF 9, at Auto Expo 2025, putting a compelling showcase of its technical prowess as it begins the countdown for entering India this year

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has made its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2025, and the company’s vast display at the show includes its flagship model – the VF 9. The large electric SUV is a versatile family cruiser with heaps of space, an array of comfort features, and a punchy powertrain for loads of pulling power.

Measuring 5,118 mm in length, 2,254 mm in width, and 1,696 mm in height, the VinFast VF 9 is slightly bigger than its direct rivals Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9. The three-row EV has a 3,148 mm wheelbase and is internationally available in six- and seven-seat versions.

The VinFast VF 9 has an authentic SUV character for the most part, but its low height sets it apart from other similar SUVs, giving it a sportier styling. Sleek headlamps, short side windows, and a wraparound rear quarter glass emphasise its low and wide stance.

A minimalist interior gives the cabin a clean and elegant look and elevates the sense of space, which is key to comfort in a three-row vehicle. The VinFast VF 9 does not have an instrument cluster here – just a (15.6-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, like the Tesla Model X, which is also its competitor.

The top-end trim of the VF 9 features a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 10-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, and an 8-way power-adjustable second-row captain seats – all with massage, ventilation, and heating functions. Other highlights include a three-zone automatic climate control system, an 8-inch second-row touchscreen, a 90-watt USB Type-C port, and a sound system with 13 speakers and one woofer.

The VinFast VF 9 has two motors as standard, one powering the front wheels and the other the rear wheels. These motors produce 300 kW of combined power and 620 Nm of system torque, allowing the three-row SUV to hit 0 to 100 km/h as quickly as 6.6 seconds and claim a top speed of 200 km/h. A 123 kWh battery pack powers these motors and delivers a WLTP range of up to 626 km. Customers can charge this battery pack from 10 to 70% as quickly as 35 minutes. VinFast has yet to confirm if it plans to launch the VF 9 in India but it has confirmed the VF 6 and VF 7 for H2 2025.