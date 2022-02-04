7-Seater Toyota C-MPV (560B) To Launch In India Next Year – Report

7-Seater Toyota C-segment MPV is internally codenamed 560B and it could be launched in 2023 to compete against the upcoming Kia Carens

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has devised a new internal strategy known as the ‘Big Leap’. The Japanese auto major is said to be making moves to accommodate a couple of upcoming premium products at its production facility in Karnataka. They are a midsize SUV codenamed D22 and a C-segment MPV called the Toyota 560B internally.

The brand is also working on bringing a host of new models including the rebadged version of the Ertiga that is sold in the global markets as the Rumion. Maruti Suzuki will introduce the facelifted Baleno this month and it will likely be followed by the updated Wagon R, new-gen Brezza, all-new Alto, updated Ertiga and XL6, and more CNG variants of its existing models.

Around this year’s festive season, Maruti Suzuki will debut a midsize SUV developed in association with Toyota and is codenamed the YFG. It will have plenty in common with the Toyota D22 as they will be underpinned by the updated version of the DNGA platform used in compact SUVs like Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky in many Asian markets.

They could have an overall length of around 4.3 metres as they will compete against five-seater midsize SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. Both the SUVs will have a different top hat despite sharing the platform, mechanicals and body panels as they are developed based on each brand’s requirements.

While little details of the Toyota 560B are known, we can expect it to sit in the Rs. 15 lakh price range to rival the likes of soon-launching Kia Carens. It will be positioned above the Ertiga and below the Innova Crysta in the midsize seven-seater MPV space. Expect it to be offered in both six- and seven-seater configurations to attract a wide range of customers.

The midsize five-seater SUV and the C-segment MPV are part of the brand endeavouring to introduce as many as six new vehicles over the next twenty-four months. The latter will reportedly be launched next year. Only yesterday, Toyota announced the temporary halt of Hilux pickup truck’s bookings due to high demand. The company is also expected to launch the facelifted Glanza and new Urban Cruiser following the debut of their respective donors.