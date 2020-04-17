7-Seater Tata Premium MPV (Ertiga Rival) Likely In The Works

Tata’s seven-seater premium MPV could be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo upon arrival in the near future

Tata Motors began 2020 on a strong note by launching the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon alongside the all-new Altroz premium hatchback and the Nexon EV. Later this year, the homegrown manufacturer will debut the production-spec HBX as the micro SUV could be named the Hornbill. More new products are in the pipeline and the majority of them will be based on either the ALFA or the OMEGA platform.

The ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture caters to the volume based models while OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) will underpin larger premium vehicles. The Altroz became the first model to sit on the ALFA platform and it will be followed by the micro SUV that will compete against Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Mahindra KUV NXT and Renault Kwid.

According to a news report emerged on the internet recently, both the platform will spawn as many as twelve to fourteen models within the next four years. This stands in line with Tata’s focus on being present in the majority of addressable volume segments. The Nexon debuted in late 2017 and it has been an instant success for the brand in the compact SUV segment.

It will switch to ALFA platform when the next generation comes into play in the near future from the existing modified X1 architecture. Furthermore, a mid-size SUV will sit below the Harrier and reports suggest that it will be based on the Chinese SUV, Chery Tiggo 5X. A C2 segment sedan should not be ruled out of the future product range either.

The modular ALFA platform will also underpin the next generation Tiago and Tigor as well as a zero-emission vehicle. Tata also appears to be working on a Wagon R rivalling hatchback. Another key information coming out of the report is that a premium seven-seater MPV could also be in the pipeline and we expect it to take up the place of the Hexa.

In all probabilities, it will rival the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo. With MPVs gaining popularity in recent times, Tata could utilise the opportunity and bring in a seven-seater influenced by Impact Design philosophy. With high safety rating, robust structure and an upmarket interior, Tata could eye a big pie in the MPV space with an aggressively priced model.

*Images For Reference Only