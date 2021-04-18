7-Seater SUV/MPV Segment To Get Expanded With New Launches

The seven-seater SUV space is certainly booming and it will more likely be expanded in the coming years while premium MPVs will also target family-based customers

With customer preference shifting towards bigger and better cars having SUV/crossover body style, the manufacturers reacted by exploring deep into the mid-size SUV segment. The compact SUV set the tone initially and it was followed by the mid-size SUV space courtesy of models like the Hyundai Creta in garnering high volumes.

As both the segments are responsible for a major chunk in sales in the Rs. 10-18 lakh space consistently, we have seen many brands bringing in new models in quick succession with the aim of grabbing a large pie and some have been very successful with it – Kia and MG for instance. Others, on the other hand, are content with the regular volume numbers.

With the in-car connectivity technologies, the overall ambience of the cabin alongside the build and upscale nature, and the exterior details are given plenty of attention by modern-day consumers, the price points have been pushed and new benchmarks are being laid out. The mid-size SUV derived three-row SUVs are increasingly prevalent in recent months.

The MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari stand evident to the latest trend and they will be accompanied by the Hyundai Alcazar in the coming weeks. The Alcazar has 150 mm longer wheelbase than its rivals as a large emphasis has been put on optimising the space for the third-row occupants while Mahindra XUV700 has been confirmed for Q2 FY2022 with an optional AWD system.

Besides the seven-seater SUV space and the possibilities of adding more AWD versions into the mix, another segment that will start brewing is the premium MPV class. Acknowledging the significance of these segments, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We have noticed a shift in the people’s mind to opt for more space and comfort where our global SUV might be a perfect fit,”

Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa reflected on the same and stated: “we would also be looking at the bigger vehicle class to evolve as a full-scale car maker catering to all kinds of customers,”. Kia is currently working on a premium MPV codenamed KY and it will likely be slotted between the best-selling Ertiga and Innova Crysta, and it could spawn a Hyundai sibling as well.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will also target the same segment in the near future. Meanwhile, Mahindra is committed to launch “true blue, larger SUVs” as it refrains from hatchbacks, sedans and smaller SUV segments.