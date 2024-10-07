7-seater Renault Bigster (Duster Based) To Debut Next Week, Teased

The 7-seater Renault (or Dacia) Bigster is set for a global launch in 2025. It will share many similarities with the new Duster

The upcoming Dacia Bigster, a seven-seater SUV, has been spied testing quite a few times already. It is expected to appeal to buyers looking for a practical and rugged family vehicle and has been teased for the first time ahead of its world premiere at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, scheduled between October 14 and 20.

The Dacia Bigster will borrow several design elements from the current Duster including the headlamps, tail lamps, front grille, fenders and the distinctive kink behind the C-pillar. Its extended wheelbase and longer rear overhang will allow for a third-row seating configuration, boosting its overall practicality and its overall structure could also be strengthened.

The trunk of the Dacia Bigster sports a new design with a subtly distinct numberplate holder compared to the Duster. The teaser also shows the existence of Y-shaped LED tail lamp signatures inspired by the Bigster concept. Spy images have also revealed a dashboard that looks quite familiar, featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen display and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Renault-Nissan SUVs To Wait For India – Key Details

Shared controls from the Duster are evident but the Bigster will incorporate several new premium amenities to set itself apart from its smaller sibling. Thanks to its increased dimensions and added weight, the Dacia Bigster is expected to offer upgraded engine performance with more power and torque in at least one of its variants.

Higher-end models are likely to come with an all-wheel-drive system, enhancing its off-road and all-weather capabilities. While the SUV will be sold under the Dacia brand in Europe, Renault will take charge of marketing in other regions including India, where there’s a planned launch of a seven-seater SUV.

Also Read: New Renault Duster Launched in Turkey With Multiple Powertrain Options

The Dacia Bigster will be built on the versatile CMF-B platform, which is already employed across several models in the brand’s lineup. It will also share its powertrains and transmissions with the Duster. Currently, the Duster range offers various engine options. The entry-level model is powered by a 1.0L TCe 100 engine. The mid-range Duster TCe 130 trim features a 1.2L turbocharged petrol and the Duster Hybrid 140 comes equipped with a 1.6L hybrid powertrain.