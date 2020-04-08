Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was the most sold seven-seater MPV last fiscal with a total of 90,547 units and 39 per cent growth

In the Financial Year 2019-20, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Ertiga was the most sold MPV in the country in a dominating fashion. The MPV garnered a total of 90,547 units in the period between April 2019 and March 2020 as against 65,263 units during the same period last FY with year-on-year growth of 39 per cent.

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga entered the domestic market towards the end of 2018 and as expected, it lived up to the success story of its predecessor. Based on the lightweight Heartect platform, the latest Ertiga came in with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior along with the addition of new features and technologies.

Capitalising on its popularity, the largest car manufacturer in the country introduced the more premium XL6 variant of the Ertiga in 2019. Having been well-received, it features a second-row captain seating arrangement and is retailed exclusively through Nexa premium dealerships. Mahindra & Mahindra’s Bolero MUV came in second last FY.

Model FY2020 FY2019 Growth 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 90,547 65,263 39% 2. Mahindra Bolero 59,045 84,144 -30% 3. Toyota Innova Crysta 53,686 77,924 -31% 4. Renault Triber 33,860 – – 5. Mahindra Marazzo 15,444 24,130 -47%

The workhorse has been among the few of the consistent sellers for the homegrown UV specialists over the last years and it finished FY2020 with a tally of 59,045 units. When compared to the corresponding period the previous fiscal, Mahindra registered 84,144 units leading to a negative growth of 30 per cent.

The more premium Innova Crysta ended up third a total of 53,686 units as against 77,924 units with a decline of 31 per cent. With the discontinuation of volume-based models like Etios, Liva and Corolla Altis, the sales numbers of the Innova Crysta are more crucial for the Japanese brand than ever in the existing fiscal.

The Triber ended up fourth with the cumulative domestic tally of 33,860 units. Ever since the launch of the Triber and facelifted Kwid late last year, Renault had been posting good sales tally on monthly basis except for March 2020 of course.

The modular vehicle is offered in an affordable price range and multiple seating configurations. The Marazzo ended up fifth with a total of 15,444 units as against 24,130 units with 47 percent de-growth.