7-Seater MG Majestor SUV Revealed Ahead Of Launch – Auto Expo 2025

MG Majestor has been unveiled ahead of its market launch in India; will be slotted above the Gloster in the brand’s lineup

The facelifted version of the MG Gloster has debuted in India as the MG Majestor at Auto Expo 2025 but it will be positioned in a more premium manner above the existing Gloster as the brand intends to sell both SUVs together in the domestic market. The MG Majestor features a notably more aggressive design, leading to a more commanding road presence.

Split headlamps with striking daytime running lights and vertically positioned headlamps give the facelifted SUV a more captivating look. A larger and squarer front grille with a cross-bar design lends more ruggedness, while also enhancing airflow to improve engine performance. A blocky skid plate further emphasises the model’s masculine character.

On the sides, the MG Majestor boasts extra wheel arch cladding and new six-double-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, too, the new model has a more aggressive look, thanks to a more rugged skid plate. A full-width tail lamp further sets it apart from the MG Gloster.

Inside, the MG Majestor has a new freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen for the infotainment infotainment system. The new model also features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster – a significant upgrade over the old model’s 8-inch unit.

JSW MG Motor will likely offer the MG Majestor with additional features like an electric tailgate, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with 4-way adjustable lumbar support and massage, ventilation, and heating functions, a 4-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat with 4-way adjustable lumbar support and ventilation and heating functions, and a panoramic sunroof. On the safety front, expect a Level-2 ADAS suite, which would be a significant upgrade over the MG Gloster’s Level-1 ADAS suite, as well as Automatic Parking Assist (APA) and a 360º camera system.

The MG Majestor could be launched with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 216 hp and 479 Nm of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission will likely be standard, while an on-demand 4WD system should be available as an option. Expect prices to start at around INR 43 lakh (ex-showroom).