7-Seater MG Hector Plus To Be Launched Next Month In India

As of now, the six-seat MG Hector Plus retails at a base price of Rs 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost Rs 90,000 more than what the entry-level variant of the five-seat Hector costs

Earlier this year, MG Motor launched the three-row version of the Hector SUV in the Indian market, after first revealing it at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, and named it ‘Hector Plus’. MG offered the Hector Plus with a six-seat setup as standard until now, however, the carmaker will soon be introducing a new seven-seat version of the SUV as well.

MG Motor has confirmed that a seven-seat version of the Hector Plus will be launched in the Indian market in January 2021. The Hector was MG’s first product in the Indian market, and the SUV quickly gained popularity in the country, thanks to its extensive feature list. MG felt that a three-row version of the car could take the success a step further.

It should be noted that while the three-row version of the Hector is sold as a separate car with the ‘Plus’ affix. As of now, the MG Hector Plus retails at a starting price of Rs 13.73 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 18.68 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

The seven-seat variant(s) will likely be priced in between this price band as well. The new version will feature a bench-type row in the middle, as opposed to the captain seats seen in the current six-seat Hector Plus. No changes are expected to made to the SUV’s powertrain.

That being said, MG offers the Hector Plus with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine rated at 143 PS/240 Nm; a 48V mild-hybrid version of the same powertrain; as well as a FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of maximum power, along with 350 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across all the powertrains, while a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic is also offered with the petrol powertrain.

The seven-seat Hector Plus will further help MG attract more buyers to the car. The Hector Plus will soon be joined by a range of new rivals, including the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500, the Tata Gravitas, as well as the three-row version of the Hyundai Creta.