7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Y17) Rendered, Launch In 2025

The 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Y17) will launch in India in 2025 and it will likely be offered with both mild hybrid and strong hybrid engines

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s three-row variant is referred to as Y17 internally. The availability of both six- and seven-seater configurations upon its expected launch in 2025 remains uncertain – we expect at least the seven-seater to be offered first. As for the performance, the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol and the 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engines to continue.

The K15C Dual Jet Dual VVT smart hybrid petrol engine could be offered in the low- and mid-spec variants while the top-end trims will likely be equipped with the more fuel efficient strong hybrid mill which is sourced from Toyota. It must be noted that the 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will likely spawn a Toyota sibling based on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The Y17 will become the flagship IC-engined SUV offering from the largest car producer in the country upon arrival and is expected to be priced over Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with notable contenders such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Citroen C3 Aircross seven-seater, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, and upcoming seven-seater SUVs from Renault and Nissan.

Here we have brought you a rendered image of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Y17 with significant design enhancements. The upright front fascia comprises a thick chrome bar with the Suzuki badge positioned in the middle, black finished hexagonal grille section, sharper triple beam LED headlamps, vertical LED fog lamps with large housings, wider lower air intake and a muscular bonnet.

The side profile comes with larger wheels boasting a new design, aggressive looking wheel arches, tall pillars, longer rear doors and a new rear profile to accommodate the third row seating arrangement for occupants. The LED tail lamp, tailgate and rear bumper will also be updated and the rendering shows a new tail lamp design too.

The existing Grand Vitara has a wheelbase length of 2,600 mm and do not expect it to be extended in the Y17 as the same length may continue. However, the interior theme could be brand new and new features and technologies could be added to differentiate itself from its five-seater sibling.