7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Spotted With Brand New Design

7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, codenamed Y17, will likely go on sale by the middle of 2025 with a brand new design and revamped interior

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is currently preparing to introduce its first electric car, the e Vitara, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January. Revealed a couple of months ago in Milan, the e Vitara appears to influence the long-speculated three-row iteration of the Grand Vitara which has been caught on camera for the first time.

Unlike previous rumours, the more upmarket Grand Vitara looks to be a brand new offering as it has clear differences compared to the standard model courtesy of the styling influences taken from the e Vitara. The prototype of the Global C platform based SUV clearly shows an extended rear overhang to accommodate the third row seating arrangement.

The front fascia comprises a split lighting unit with new LED DRLs and headlamps while the bumper has also been redesigned along with a new air take. Round the back, a light bar runs across the width, complemented by new LED tail lamps while the boot gate and rear bumper have also been revised. It runs on newly designed alloy wheels as well.

Also Read: 4 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Hybrid Cars In India In The Next 2 Years

In addition, the cabin will comprise a new dashboard and centre console while features such as a large touchscreen, ADAS, HUD, a 360-degree camera system, etc will be offered. Internally codenamed Y17, the three-row version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to offer both six- and seven-seater layouts upon its expected mid-2025 launch. Powertrain options are likely to include the well-known 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine and the 1.5L three-cylinder strong-hybrid petrol unit.

The K15C Dual Jet Dual VVT mild-hybrid petrol engine is expected to power the lower and mid-level trims while the range-topping variants will likely feature the more fuel-efficient strong-hybrid unit sourced from Toyota. Additionally, the seven-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is set to have a Toyota counterpart, potentially modelled after the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Also Read: 3 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki EVs You Should Wait For In India

Whether it will draw design cues from the Urban Cruiser EV or not is yet unknown. Upon its debut, the Y17 will take the top spot as Maruti Suzuki’s flagship internal combustion engine SUV. Expected to be priced above Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), it will enter a competitive segment alongside established rivals like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, etc.