7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Electric SUV Coming In Early 2025 – Report

Maruti Suzuki is said to be working on a 7-seater electric SUV for launch next year, following the arrival of the eVX

On the back of good reception for its latest range of SUVs, Maruti Suzuki has been working on expanding its domestic portfolio by covering more segments across different price brackets as it prepares to welcome in a new range of passenger EVs. It is no secret that the largest carmaker in the country will introduce the eVX as its first-ever zero-emission vehicle.

The eVX concept made its world premiere at the 2023 Auto Expo before a more evolved version was showcased late last year at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The eVX has already been spotted testing multiple times on public roads in India as well as abroad and its global debut is expected to happen before the end of this calendar year.

The eVX will signal a long lineup of electric vehicles from Maruti Suzuki’s stable over the next three to four years amidst the company looking to launch new strong hybrid cars and exploring alternative fuel options. According to a recent reports, Maruti Suzuki is working to unleash ten all-new models starting from next FY and six of them will be SUVs.

The eVX midsize SUV will likely go on sale before the end of this year or in early 2025 and India will act as a production hub for Suzuki’s EV operations. It will be underpinned by Toyota’s 27PL platform and will spawn a Toyota derivative in mid-2025. More interestingly, Maruti Suzuki is also said to have a seven-seater electric SUV in the pipeline.

It will arrive following the launch of the eVX and whether it will be a three-row version of the eVX or not with added third row seats is yet unknown. It may as well be in line with the upcoming seven-seater Grand Vitara but no official details are available yet. Speculations suggest that it will be introduced as early as March 2025 but we do expect it to only arrive in 2026 and bear in mind that the seven-seater Vitara is the one bound for early 2025. It will be followed by a budget-friendly EV in May 2026.

An electric MPV is also in the works for late 2026. The seven-seater electric SUV could be pitched against the upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 and expect it to use the same 60 kWh battery pack found in the eVX with over 500 km claimed driving range.