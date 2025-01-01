7-Seater Maruti Grand Vitara With eVitara Like Design Cues Coming – Key Details

The 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, internally referred to as the Y17, is expected to launch by mid-2025, featuring a new design and an upgraded cabin

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to unveil its inaugural electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 this January. First showcased in Milan a few months ago, the e-Vitara seems to have inspired the much-anticipated three-row version of the Grand Vitara, which has now been spotted for the first time.

Contrary to earlier speculations, the more premium Grand Vitara appears to be an entirely new model, featuring distinct design elements influenced by the e-Vitara. Built on the same Global C platform, the SUV prototype reveals a noticeably extended rear overhang, likely to support its three-row seating configuration.

The front end features a modern split lighting setup, incorporating fresh LED DRLs and headlamps, paired with a redesigned bumper and updated air intake. At the rear, a sleek light bar spans the width, accentuated by newly styled LED tail lamps. The boot gate and rear bumper have been revamped to enhance the look while newly crafted alloy wheels add a more refreshed look.

The interior will gain a revamped dashboard and centre console, complemented by features like a large touchscreen display, ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, and a head-up display. Codenamed Y17, the three-row Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is anticipated to debut around mid-2025, offering six- and seven-seater configurations.

Under the hood, it is expected to feature the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine alongside a 1.5L three-cylinder strong-hybrid petrol unit. The K15C Dual Jet Dual VVT mild-hybrid petrol engine is likely to drive the entry-level and mid-range trims, while the top-end variants are expected to come equipped with Toyota’s fuel-efficient strong-hybrid system.

The Y17 is set to become Maruti Suzuki’s flagship internal combustion SUV upon its launch. With an likely starting price exceeding Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), it will compete in a challenging market segment against stalwarts such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, and others.