7-Seater Maruti Grand Vitara Styling To Be Inspired By e Vitara

7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara could be launched in India in the due course of this year and it will get new styling and more features

Maruti Suzuki debuted its first zero-emission vehicle, the e Vitara, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 ahead of its market launch in the coming months with a claimed driving range of over 500 km per charge. The e Vitara appears to have influenced the design of the upcoming 7-seater ICE version of the Grand Vitara.

As opposed to previous rumours, the more premium Grand Vitara seems to be a completely new model with design cues inspired by the e Vitara. Based on the Global C architecture, the SUV prototype spied recently shows a significantly extended rear overhang to accommodate its third row seating arrangement.

As for the performance, it will more likely be equipped with the well-known 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol and the 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol mill with manual and automatic transmission choices. The largest car producer in the country could sell the three-row Grand Vitara in an expansive range as well.

Also Read: Much-Awaited Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Breaks Cover With 500+ km Range

Codenamed Y17, the 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara could become the brand’s flagship ICE offering upon arrival to take on Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and a lot more. The starting price could be around Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom) positioning it slightly below the e Vitara and well above its five-seater counterpart.

The exterior comprises a distinguishable split LED lighting system, incorporating new LED Daytime Running Lights and LED headlamps. The front fascia also gets a revised bumper and new air inlet. Round the back, a more modern LED light bar covers the entire width and the taillights have been redesigned alongside a larger tailgate and new bumper.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Compact Cars – 2 SUVs, 1 MPV & 2 Hatchbacks

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in both six- and seven-seater layouts. Inside, the SUV will feature a redesigned dashboard and centre console along with advanced amenities such as a large touchscreen infotainment display, a 360-degree camera setup, a HUD, automatic climate control, ADAS, etc.