7-Seater Maruti Grand Vitara Coming In 2025 – What We Know So Far

7-seater Maruti Grand Vitara, internally codenamed Y17, will go on sale next year in India; will likely use both mild and strong hybrid engines

As per the reports, the company has given this SUV the codename Maruti Y17, and as was already known, it would be based on the Grand Vitara. This SUV will presumably have a somewhat longer wheelbase to make room for the third row. The SUV could also receive some minor design changes to give it a more distinctive appearance and set it apart from its two-row sibling.

Regarding the drivetrain, this SUV may potentially be supplied with two powerplant options, similar to the Grand Vitara. A mild hybrid will be the first choice, while a strong hybrid will be the second. The mild hybrid with manual transmission will be available and may get the all-wheel drive option.

The Grand Vitara currently offers this powerplant with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Suzuki Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS) mild hybrid unit supports the 1.5 litre, 4-cylinder K15C petrol engine, which has 102 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque.

The mild hybrid also has an idle-stop system and brake energy regeneration. It may very well also receive the strong hybrid drivetrain, which combines the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque with a 78 bhp-141 Nm electric motor. With these two working together, 114 bhp is the total output.

The Grand Vitara can be driven on battery power for roughly 25 km thanks to the powerful hybrid powertrain’s all-electric mode. The Strong Hybrid Grand Vitara models have front-wheel drive and come standard with an e-CVT automatic transmission. One of the strongest hybrid’s selling features is its 28 Kmpl fuel economy, which outperforms diesel and will help this 7-seater SUV to have an edge over its competitors.

It will be packed with features, just like the regular five-seater. The equipment list will comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, a semi-digital cluster, HUD, push-button start/stop, adjustable headrests, and much more.