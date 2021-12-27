7-Seater Maruti Flagship SUV To Likely Be Based On Ertiga’s Platform

7-seater Maruti Suzuki SUV is expected to go on sale in the near future to compete against Hyundai Alcazar and the likes in the midsize three-row space

The largest car producer in the country, Maruti Suzuki, is working on a slew of new SUVs for the domestic market over the next few years. While the Jimny has reportedly been given the green light, its time of arrival is not known yet. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is also preparing a new compact SUV that goes by the codename YTB.

It will be positioned above the existing Vitara Brezza as a more premium offering and it will have a coupe-like roofline taking inspiration from the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will likely be based on the same Heartect platform as the Baleno and will have plenty in common with the premium hatchback, and expect the launch to happen sometime next year.

Within Maruti Suzuki’s lineup, the Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Swift, Dzire and S-Presso are underpinned by the fifth generation Heartect architecture. The platform will be utilised in a number of upcoming models as well. However, the midsize SUV developed in partnership with Toyota could sit on the DNGA platform.

It is found in the Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize compact SUVs and an updated version of it could be used on the midsize SUV according to reports. The five-seater could carry the Vitara nameplate and above which a seven-seater flagship SUV is expected to arrive in the near future. It could be based on the same platform as the Ertiga and XL6.

The three-row SUV is internally codenamed Y17 and the details on it are very scarce at the moment. It could act as a rival to the Hyundai Alcazar and thus it may as well lock horns with MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700. It may act as a replacement to the XL6 and could be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a high degree of hybridisation.

Being the flagship SUV, it could get connected car tech, a premium-looking interior with an upmarket features list pertaining to safety, convenience, entertainment, etc.

