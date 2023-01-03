7-Seater Kia Sorento SUV To Be Displayed At 2023 Auto Expo

Kia Sorento sits between the Sportage and Telluride in the brand’s global line up and is powered by a slew of engine options

Kia Motor India will host the local debut of the Sorento at the 2023 Auto Expo, scheduled between January 13 and 18, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The premium SUV is slotted between the Sportage and Telluride in the brand’s international portfolio and is currently in its fourth generation. The South Korean auto major could utilise the opportunity at the motoring show to gauge customer interest for a potential launch in the near future.

It is worth noting that the three-row SUV was previously showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. If introduced, the Kia Sorento will take on the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan in India. Following the Opposites United design philosophy, the Sorento has an aggressive stance with the front fascia comprising the signature Tiger Nose grille section.

Other highlights are Tiger Eyeline LED Daytime Running Lights, three-tier LED headlights, wide central air inlet, flared wheel arches, vertically positioned LED taillights, a sculpted tailgate, an integrated spoiler, raked front windshield, tall pillars and a slightly sloping roofline giving an authentic SUV appeal, muscular bonnet structure, and so on.

The interior oozes practicality, premium touches and advanced modern technologies. The equipment list boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-car connected tech, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, plenty of storage spaces, upmarket surface finishes and trims, a 360-degree camera system, 12-speaker Bose audio, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, etc.

The seven-seater derives power from a host of engine choices including a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol hybrid engine linked with a 44.2 kW electric motor and a 1.49 kWh Li-ion battery pack. The combined power output stands at 230 hp and 350 Nm and is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission sending power to the front axle.

The bigger 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 191 hp and 246 Nm and is mated to an eight-speed AT transferring power to FWD or an AWD system. The 1.6-litre PHEV unit makes 261 hp and 350 Nm and is linked with a six-speed AT. The 2.2-litre diesel found in the Carnival is also available in the global markets.