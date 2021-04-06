7-Seater Kia Sonet Teased Ahead Of Debut On April 8

The 7-seat Kia Sonet is not expected to feature any exterior changes; the additional row of seats will likely be offered at the cost of the boot space

Kia is planning to launch a 7-seat version of the Sonet in the Indonesian market, and now, the Korean carmaker has released the first teaser image of the car ahead of its official global debut on April 8, 2021. It should be noted that the 7-seat Sonet will be based on the Indonesian-spec version of the SUV, which is longer than the car sold here in India.

While the Indian-spec Sonet has to adhere to the sub-4m rules in order to avail the tax benefits, the Indonesian model measures 4,120 mm in length. However, both the Indian and Indonesian versions of the car have the same 2,500 mm long wheelbase.

Taking into consideration the teaser image, the 7-seat Sonet is unlikely to get any external changes in order to accommodate the extra row of seats, which means that the third row of seats will be crammed into the Sonet at the expense of the boot space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIA Motors Indomobil (@kiamotors.id)



The middle row seats will likely feature a slide and tumble feature for access to the third row. No changes are expected to be made to the dashboard as well as the equipment on offer with the 5-seat Sonet. The car will likely come equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, front and rear parking sensors as well as ventilated front seats.

The Kia Sonet is offered in Indonesia with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can be had with either a 6-speed MT or an optional CVT auto gearbox. This is the same engine that is expected to be found under the hood of the upcoming 7-seat Sonet too. It is highly unlikely that Kia will give the 7-seat version of the SUV a different name.

We do not expect Kia to introduce the 7-seat Sonet in the Indian market. Instead, Kia is working on a premium MPV that will directly rival the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and the Mahindra Marazzo in the country. Codenamed KY, the premium MPV could be unveiled towards the end of this year itself.