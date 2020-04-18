7 Seater Kia Seltos (KX3) Rendered, Launch Expected In Late 2021

Recently, we saw the first few spy pictures of the Hyundai Creta 7-seater, which has sparked a rumour that the Kia Seltos, which is a mechanical cousin, could also get a bigger version

A few days back, the first ever spy photos of the 2020 Hyundai Creta 7-seater version that will likely make its debut by the end of this year. The bigger version of the second generation Hyundai Creta will have 3 rows of seating and will be longer than the regular version. Other than this, it will even get some styling updates.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta 7-seater will be launched in India and should help the Indian subsidiary of the South Korean carmaker find more SUV buyers. However, the fact that the Hyundai Creta will soon get a 7-seater version has led to a rumour that even the Kia Seltos, the mechanical twin of the Creta, will also get a 7-seater version. Also, it may be noted that China already gets a bigger version of the Seltos, which is called KX3.

A digital illustration of the rumoured Kia Seltos 7-seater variant can help you understand the kind of changes that could be found between the Kia Seltos and its 7-seater sibling. As per this rendering, the sort of changes that can be expected on the bigger Seltos will be same as those found on the bigger Creta.

Hence, like its sibling, the 7-seater Kia Seltos is expected to carry a slightly revised front-end that will have a reworked bumper. The biggest change will be found in the side profile, where the rear quarter glass will be enlarged and the rear overhang will be increased to accommodate a third row. However, in spite of the additional room in the cabin, the inclusion of three rows of seats should led to a reduced boot space than the 5-seater version.

Spy images of the 7-seater Hyundai Creta will have a new tailgate and updated tail lights. Even the bumper will be new. The rear-end of the 7-seater Kia Seltos isn’t seen in this rendering but we expect similar updates for the bigger Kia Seltos. The interior will remain largely the same except for the addition of a third row of seats.

Mechanically, the bigger Kia Seltos will stay the same as its 5-seater sibling. Hence, it will be available with the same engine options as the smaller version. The Kia Seltos has been on sale with two petrol motors and a diesel engine. All the engines are available with an automatic transmission. The launch of the three-row Kia Seltos could happen in late 2021; probably a few months after the introduction of the bigger Hyundai Creta.