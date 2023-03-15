7-Seater Kia EV9 Flagship Electric SUV Revealed With Bold Styling

Kia EV9 is based on the Opposites United design philosophy and is underpinned by the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform)

Kia has finally unveiled the production version of the EV9 concept for the global markets. The EV9 three-row electric SUV concept was even showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo a couple of months ago. The concept first made its global debut at the AutoMobility LA in November 2021. The production EV9 is slightly watered down compared to the concept and retains most of its design traits.

The flagship electric SUV comprises a design based on the Opposites United philosophy. The front fascia comes with a digital tiger face with vertically positioned headlamps and LED DRLs reminiscing the concept. Other highlights are sculpted bodywork, smart door handles, black wheel arch cladding, dual-tone wheels and a large greenhouse with a floating roof extending to an integrated spoiler.

Just like the front, the rear gets a flowing lighting system while the silver skid plate at the front and the rear add to the muscular nature of the SUV. The styling is a mixture of elegance and boldness without sacrificing modernity and road presence. The blackened pillars add to the overall sportiness when viewed from the sides.

The interior highlights are a middle row with 180-degree swivel, a widescreen display boasting a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a five-inch display for climatic control, ambient lighting, metallic garnish, unique speaker grilles, dual-tone cabin theme, etc. Kia says the EV9 will be available in six- and seven-seater layouts.

Courtesy of the presence of the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), the flat floor and the optimal positioning of the battery pack meant that the EV9 will have a spacious interior. The E-GMP architecture can already be found in Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 and is one of the reasons why the trio has won multiple accolades across the globe.

While the official specifications and pictures of the interior are not revealed, the Kia EV9 is expected to have a claimed driving range of around 500 km on a single charge. It could be priced around USD 56,000 (Rs. 46.36 lakh) for the entry-level model and it may go up to USD 70,000 (Rs. 57.95 lakh approximately). The production will commence in the coming months.