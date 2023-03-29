7-Seater Kia EV9 Flagship Electric SUV Revealed With 541 Km Range

Kia EV9 is packed with technologies including the Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system which will be available in the GT Line trim in the future

Kia has finally unveiled the EV9 electric flagship SUV based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The three-row SUV has a claimed driving range of more than 541 km in the WLTP cycle. It boasts ultra-fast 800V charging capability enabling the battery pack to be replenished for 239 km in just 15 minutes.

The Kia EV9 is packed with technologies including the Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system which will be available in the GT Line trim in the future, enabling conditional Level 3 autonomous driving in selected markets. The Kia Connect Store enables customers to purchase digital features and services on demand courtesy of OTR updates.

The pre-order for the Kia EV9 will commence in Q2 2023 in Korea and it will be launched in select global markets in the second half of the year. Based on the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the EV9 resembles its conceptual version big time and it has a wheelbase length of 3.1 metres, supported by a choice of 21-inch, 20-inch or 19-inch wheels.

It measures 5.01 m long, 1.98 m wide and stands 1.75 m tall. Some of the exterior highlights are the signature ‘Digital Tiger Face’ with two clusters of small cube lamps, a digital pattern lighting grille, vertical headlamps, and unique ‘Star Map’ LED daytime running lights. The GT Line trim comes with distinctive a distinctive black colour palette.

The South Korean auto major claims that it has an aerodynamic coefficient of just 0.28 and it has been achieved with the help of Kia’s first-ever 3D-sculpted underbody cover along with aerodynamic wheels and air curtains integrated into the front bumper. It can be bought in six- and seven-seater configurations and a variety of second-row seat options.

The first row features relaxation seats for a comfortable resting posture while the second row offers four seating options, including three-seater bench seats, basic-type, relaxation-type, and swivel-type two-seater independent seats. With the swivel seat option, the second-row seats swivel 180 degrees to enable conversations with the third-row passengers.

The interior is loaded with features and the use of eco-friendly materials is said to set new standards in sustainable mobility. The cabin comprises a total of six different combinations, from a light modern grey to natural tones and a more sporting version for the GT Line. As for the performance, a 76.1 kWh battery is offered exclusively with the standard RWD model. A 99.8 kWh battery is fitted in both the RWD Long Range and All Wheel Drive (AWD) variants.

The RWD Long Range model is equipped with a 150 kW/350 Nm electric motor, enabling zero to 100 kmph in 9.4 seconds. The Standard RWD is powered by a more powerful single electric motor (160 kW/350 Nm) and is 1.2 seconds quicker. The AWD variant with a dual motor setup has a total power output of 283 kW and a combined torque of 600 Nm.

It does 0-100 kmph in 6 seconds and an optional Boost feature, available for later purchase at the Kia Connect Store, ensures a combined torque of 700 Nm. It helps in accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. The Kia EV9 features V2L functionality while the Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) is offered as a digital feature.

Kia already sells the EV6 electric crossover in India while the EV9 concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. We can expect the flagship EV9 SUV to be offered in India as well sometime in the future.